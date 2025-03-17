Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The World Premiere of minor•ity is being presented at WP Theater, co-produced with Colt Coeur. You can now get a first look at photos of the cast meeting the press here!

Set in contemporary Paris, francisca da silveira’s minor•ity is a bold and thought-provoking play that follows three African artists navigating the complexities of identity and artistic integrity at an international arts festival.

Directed by Shariffa Ali, the production’s cast features Screen Actors Guild nominee Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor and Nimene Sierra Wureh. Co-produced by Colt Coeur and WP Theater, minor•ity challenges perspectives on art, authenticity, and belonging in a globalized world.

PHOTOS (credit Valerie Terranova)

Comments