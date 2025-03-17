News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press

By: Mar. 17, 2025
The World Premiere of minor•ity is being presented at WP Theater, co-produced with Colt Coeur. You can now get a first look at photos of the cast meeting the press here! 

Set in contemporary Paris, francisca da silveira’s minor•ity is a bold and thought-provoking play that follows three African artists navigating the complexities of identity and artistic integrity at an international arts festival.

Directed by Shariffa Ali, the production’s cast features Screen Actors Guild nominee Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor and Nimene Sierra Wureh. Co-produced by Colt Coeur and WP Theater, minor•ity challenges perspectives on art, authenticity, and belonging in a globalized world.

PHOTOS (credit Valerie Terranova)

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Ato Essandoh

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Nedra Marie Taylor

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Nimene Sierra Wureh

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
francisca da silveira, Shariffa Ali (c) Valerie Terranova

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
francisca da silveira

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Shariffa Ali

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh, francisca da silveira, Shariffa Ali

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Lisa McNulty

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Cast and Team of minor.ity

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Cast and Team of minor.ity

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
francisca da silveira, Shariffa Ali

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
Lisa McNulty, Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press Image
x

