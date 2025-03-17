Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere Cast Meets the Press

Directed by Shariffa Ali, the production’s cast features Screen Actors Guild nominee Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor and Nimene Sierra Wureh.
The World Premiere of minor•ity is being presented at WP Theater, co-produced with Colt Coeur. You can now get a first look at photos of the cast meeting the press here!
Set in contemporary Paris, francisca da silveira’s minor•ity is a bold and thought-provoking play that follows three African artists navigating the complexities of identity and artistic integrity at an international arts festival.
Directed by Shariffa Ali, the production’s cast features Screen Actors Guild nominee Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor and Nimene Sierra Wureh. Co-produced by Colt Coeur and WP Theater, minor•ity challenges perspectives on art, authenticity, and belonging in a globalized world.
PHOTOS (credit Valerie Terranova)
Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh
Nedra Marie Taylor
francisca da silveira, Shariffa Ali (c) Valerie Terranova
francisca da silveira
Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh, francisca da silveira, Shariffa Ali
Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Lisa McNulty
Cast and Team of minor.ity
Cast and Team of minor.ity
Ato Essandoh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh
francisca da silveira, Shariffa Ali
Lisa McNulty, Adrienne Campbell-Holt
