Photos: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Opens Off-Broadway

The production officially opened on Thursday, September 19th.

By: Sep. 20, 2024
Gerard Alessandrini’s FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song opened on Thursday, September 19th. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night below!

Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, &Juliet, The Wiz, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there will be sendups of Roger BartPatti LuPoneEddie RedmayneDaniel RadcliffeAriana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version will also  roast the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.

Featured in the cast are Danny Hayward (Finding Neverland) Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Sister Act) Chris Collins-Pisano (Jersey Boys) and Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story). Fred Barton, Forbidden Broadway’s original 1982 music director rounds out the cast as Musical Director/Pianist
 
In addition to Mr. Alessandrini, the creative team is  Gerry McIntryre (choreography), Fred Barton(musical director)),  Glenn Bassett (set design) Dustin Cross (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen(lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), Ian Joseph (hair and wig design), Peter R. Feuchtwanger (production supervisor), Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager) and Michael Cassara (casting).  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Merrily We Stole A Song

The Cast that includes -Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Danny Hayward, Chris Collins-Pisano and Jenny Lee Stern

The Cast that includes -Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Danny Hayward, Chris Collins-Pisano and Jenny Lee Stern

The Cast that includes -Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Danny Hayward, Chris Collins-Pisano and Jenny Lee Stern

The Cast that includes -Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Danny Hayward, Chris Collins-Pisano and Jenny Lee Stern

The Cast that includes -Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Danny Hayward, Chris Collins-Pisano and Jenny Lee Stern

Bill SelbyChristine Pedi, Dayna Dantzler and Michael West

Christine Pedi and Michael West

Dayna Dentzler and Bill Selby

Ken Fallin and Stanley Steinberg

Sella Palsson and Ken Fallin

Fred Barton and Sella Palsson

John Wascavage, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael West, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Chris Collins-Pisano, Fred Barton and Dayna Dantzler

Danny Hayward, John Wascavage, Michael West, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Chris Collins-Pisano, Fred Barton, Danya Dantzler and Jenny Lee Stern

Chris Collins-Pisano

Danny Hayward and Chris Collins-Pisano

Danny Hayward and Chris Collins-Pisano

Jenny Lee Stern

Jenny Lee Stern

John Wascavage Katherine Penny, Danny Hayward, Jenny Lee Stern, Chris Collins-Pisano, Fred Barton and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Danny Hayward

Danny Hayward

Fred Barton

Jenny Lee Stern

Jenny Lee Stern

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Katherine Penny

Katherine Penny

John Wascavage

John Wascavage

John Wascavage and Katherine Penny

John Wascavage and Katherine Penny

Sella Palsson, Fred Barton and Karen Wilder

Fred Barton and Karen Wilder

Chris Collins-Pisano, Harriet Yellen and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Chris Collins-Pisano and Harriet Yellen

Chris Collins-Pisano and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini

Gerard Alessandrini, Fred Barton, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Danny Hayward and John Wascavage

Gerard Alessandrini and Fred Barton

Gerard Alessandrini, John Wascavage, Katherine Penny, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Fred Barton, Jenny Lee Stern, Danny Hayward and Chris Collins-Pisano

John Wascavage, Katherine Penny, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Fred Barton, Jenny Lee Stern, Danny Hayward, Chris Collins-Pisano and Gerard Alessandrini

Gerard Alessandrini, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Danny Hayward, Jenny Lee Stern and Chris Collins-Pisano

Gerard Alessandrini, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Danny Hayward, Jenny Lee Stern and Chris Collins-Pisano




