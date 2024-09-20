Photos: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Opens Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gerard Alessandrini’s FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song opened on Thursday, September 19th. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night below!

Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, &Juliet, The Wiz, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there will be sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version will also roast the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.

Featured in the cast are Danny Hayward (Finding Neverland) Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Sister Act) Chris Collins-Pisano (Jersey Boys) and Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story). Fred Barton, Forbidden Broadway’s original 1982 music director rounds out the cast as Musical Director/Pianist



In addition to Mr. Alessandrini, the creative team is Gerry McIntryre (choreography), Fred Barton(musical director)), Glenn Bassett (set design) Dustin Cross (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen(lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), Ian Joseph (hair and wig design), Peter R. Feuchtwanger (production supervisor), Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager) and Michael Cassara (casting).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

