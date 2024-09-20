Photos: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Opens Off-Broadway

The production officially opened on Thursday, September 19th.
Gerard Alessandrini’s FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song opened on Thursday, September 19th. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night below!
Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, &Juliet, The Wiz, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there will be sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version will also roast the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.
Featured in the cast are Danny Hayward (Finding Neverland) Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Sister Act) Chris Collins-Pisano (Jersey Boys) and Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story). Fred Barton, Forbidden Broadway’s original 1982 music director rounds out the cast as Musical Director/Pianist
In addition to Mr. Alessandrini, the creative team is Gerry McIntryre (choreography), Fred Barton(musical director)), Glenn Bassett (set design) Dustin Cross (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen(lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), Ian Joseph (hair and wig design), Peter R. Feuchtwanger (production supervisor), Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager) and Michael Cassara (casting).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Merrily We Stole A Song
Bill Selby, Christine Pedi, Dayna Dantzler and Michael West
Christine Pedi and Michael West
Dayna Dentzler and Bill Selby
Ken Fallin and Stanley Steinberg
John Wascavage, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael West, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Chris Collins-Pisano, Fred Barton and Dayna Dantzler
Danny Hayward, John Wascavage, Michael West, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Chris Collins-Pisano, Fred Barton, Danya Dantzler and Jenny Lee Stern
John Wascavage Katherine Penny, Danny Hayward, Jenny Lee Stern, Chris Collins-Pisano, Fred Barton and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz
John Wascavage and Katherine Penny
John Wascavage and Katherine Penny
Sella Palsson, Fred Barton and Karen Wilder
Fred Barton and Karen Wilder
Chris Collins-Pisano, Harriet Yellen and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz
Chris Collins-Pisano and Harriet Yellen
Chris Collins-Pisano and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz
Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini
Gerard Alessandrini, Fred Barton, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, Danny Hayward and John Wascavage
Gerard Alessandrini and Fred Barton
Gerard Alessandrini, John Wascavage, Katherine Penny, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Fred Barton, Jenny Lee Stern, Danny Hayward and Chris Collins-Pisano
John Wascavage, Katherine Penny, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Fred Barton, Jenny Lee Stern, Danny Hayward, Chris Collins-Pisano and Gerard Alessandrini
Gerard Alessandrini, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Danny Hayward, Jenny Lee Stern and Chris Collins-Pisano
Gerard Alessandrini, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Danny Hayward, Jenny Lee Stern and Chris Collins-Pisano
