Photos: INITIATIVE World Premiere in Rehearsals at The Public Theater

You can now get a first look at rehearsal photos for The Public Theater’s world premiere play Initiative, written by Emerging Writers Group alumnus Else Went and directed by Emma Rosa Went. An epic story of high school proportions, Initiative is a bittersweet reflection on adolescence at the dawn of the new millennium, charting the intertwined lives of seven teens from 2000-2004.

Initiative begins performances in The Public’s LuEsther Hall on Monday, November 4 and officially opens on Thursday, November 20. The new play will run through Sunday, November 30.

Playwright Else Went, alumnus of The Public’s acclaimed Emerging Writers Group, brings her transformative new play Initiative to The Public this fall. A bittersweet reflection on adolescence at the dawn of the new millennium, Initiative charts the intertwined lives of seven teens from 2000-2004, as they become friends and more than friends, wrestle with their potential, face incalculable loss, and struggle to find their way in (and get out of) “Coastal Podunk, California.” Emma Rosa Went directs this epic world premiere guaranteed to make you remember the most difficult and beautiful things about growing up.

Initiative features Olivia Rose Barresi (Clara), Marisa Brau-Reyes (Understudy), Brandon Burk (Offstage Voice/Understudy), Greg Cuellar (Riley), Harrison Densmore (Ty), Carson Higgins (Lo), Andrea Lopez Alvarez (Kendall), Jamie Sanders (Tony), Jose Useche (Understudy), and Christopher Dylan White (Em).

Initiative features scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Kindall Almond, costume design dramaturgy by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Angela Baughman, projection design by S. Katy Tucker, fight direction by Dan Renkin, intimacy direction by Laura Hackman, and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie. Janelle Caso is the production stage manager and Molly Foy is the stage manager.