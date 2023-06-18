Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row

Prospect Theater Company's New York premiere of the award-winning new indie-rock musical Lizard Boy, is now open at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Check out photos from opening night below!



Lizard Boy features book, music and lyrics by Justin Huertas (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl), direction by Brandon Ivie (Prospect’s Jasper in Deadland), and music direction by Steven Tran (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl). Following a successful run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Prospect’s production of Lizard Boy will feature the original actor-musician cast of Justin Huertas, Kiki deLohr, and William A. Williams, and includes understudies Kai An Chee (Mr. Holland’s Opus, Miss Saigon), Milo J. Marami (A Chorus Line, Dog Man: The Musical), and Jacob Ryan Smith (Disney+’s “Hamster & Gretel”).



Lizard Boy tells the story of Trevor—a young man with green scaly skin. He feels like a monster, and rarely braves the city outside his apartment. But when a powerful voice calls to him in a dream, he impulsively finds a date (on Grindr) and begins an adventure beyond his wildest apocalyptic nightmares... Sparks fly in this queer-indie-rock-action-romance that pulses with fierce conflict and fiercer harmonies, and takes us on a heart-pounding ride of self-discovery that asks: If the world were against you... would you still save it?