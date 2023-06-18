Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row

The production is currently running at Theatre Row.

By: Jun. 18, 2023

Prospect Theater Company's New York premiere of the award-winning new indie-rock musical Lizard Boy, is now open at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Check out photos from opening night below!

Lizard Boy features book, music and lyrics by Justin Huertas (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl), direction by Brandon Ivie (Prospect’s Jasper in Deadland), and music direction by Steven Tran (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl). Following a successful run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Prospect’s production of Lizard Boy will feature the original actor-musician cast of Justin Huertas, Kiki deLohr, and William A. Williams, and includes understudies Kai An Chee (Mr. Holland’s Opus, Miss Saigon), Milo J. Marami (A Chorus Line, Dog Man: The Musical), and Jacob Ryan Smith (Disney+’s “Hamster & Gretel”).

Lizard Boy tells the story of Trevor—a young man with green scaly skin. He feels like a monster, and rarely braves the city outside his apartment. But when a powerful voice calls to him in a dream, he impulsively finds a date (on Grindr) and begins an adventure beyond his wildest apocalyptic nightmares... Sparks fly in this queer-indie-rock-action-romance that pulses with fierce conflict and fiercer harmonies, and takes us on a heart-pounding ride of self-discovery that asks: If the world were against you... would you still save it?

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Lizard Boy
Brandon Ivie, Kiki deLohr, Justin Huertas, and William A. Williams

Lizard Boy
Full Company

Lizard Boy
Kiki deLohr and Justin Huertas

Lizard Boy
Kiki deLohr

Lizard Boy
William A. Williams

Lizard Boy
Brandon Ivie

Lizard Boy
Kiki deLohr, Justin Huertas, William A. Williams

Lizard Boy
Jacob Ryan Smith, Milo J. Marami, and Kai An Chee

Lizard Boy
Steven Tran and Guest

Lizard Boy
Blair Russell, Cara Reichel, Carolyn D. Miller, and Matthew Schneider

Lizard Boy
Dawn Smalberg and Richard Winkler

Lizard Boy
Tyler Rogers and Justin Huertas

Lizard Boy
Lia Chang, Aaron J. Albano, and Jason Ma

Lizard Boy
Suzu Sakai and Cameron Waitkun

Lizard Boy
Keiji Ishiguri and Michael Quadrino

Lizard Boy
Matt DeAngelis and Bryan Campione

Lizard Boy
Carolyn D. Miller, Lynne Halliday, and Matthew Schneider

Lizard Boy
Jane Dubin and Blair Russell

Lizard Boy
Janet Krupin

Lizard Boy
Allison Hall, Matthew Schneider, Tiffant Lettome

Lizard Boy
Cara Reichel and Brandon Ivie

Lizard Boy
Dawn Smalberg, Richard Winkler, and Jamie deRoy

Lizard Boy
Aubrey Dearen and Josh Andrew Wisdom

Lizard Boy
Ethan Saiewitz, Brian Tocar, Fernando Ruiz, Kevin Heard

Lizard Boy
Karin Kawamoto, Julie L. Miller, and Tira Harpaz

Lizard Boy
Kiki deLohr, Justin Huertas, William A. Willams

Lizard Boy
Kiki deLohr

Lizard Boy
Lisa Helmi Johanson and Keiji Ishiguri

Lizard Boy
Kiki deLohr, Justin Huertas, William A. Williams

Lizard Boy
Cara Hinh

Lizard Boy
Jacob Storms, Tyler Rogers, Rheanna Atendido, and Guests

Lizard Boy
Allie Posner and Savanah Sanchez

Lizard Boy
Jason Ma and Aaron J. Albano

Lizard Boy
Cara Reichel and Kate Semmens

Lizard Boy
William A. Williams, Justin Huertas, Kiki deLohr, Brandon Ivie, Lia Chang

Lizard Boy
Dawn Smalberg and Judith Kuriansky

Lizard Boy
Mary LaRocco Dove and Tira Harpaz

Lizard Boy
Blair Russell

Lizard Boy
Carolyn D. Miller and Richard Winkler

Lizard Boy
Matthew Schneider and Carolyn D. Miller

Lizard Boy
Cara Reichel and Dev Bondarin

Lizard Boy
Jamie deRoy

Lizard Boy
Julie L. Miller and David Milberg

Lizard Boy
Kelita Wanvestraut and William A. Williams

Lizard Boy
Matthew Schneider, Blair Russell, and Carolyn D. Miller

Lizard Boy
Michael Tang and Guest

Lizard Boy
Lizard Love Prop



1
Review Roundup: LIZARD BOY Opens at Theatre Row Photo
Review Roundup: LIZARD BOY Opens at Theatre Row

Prospect Theater Company's the New York premiere of the award-winning new indie-rock musical Lizard Boy, is now in performances at Theatre Row. Check out what the critics had to say about the new production!

