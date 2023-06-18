Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row

The production is currently running at Theatre Row.
Prospect Theater Company's New York premiere of the award-winning new indie-rock musical Lizard Boy, is now open at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).
Check out photos from opening night below!
Lizard Boy features book, music and lyrics by Justin Huertas (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl), direction by Brandon Ivie (Prospect’s Jasper in Deadland), and music direction by Steven Tran (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl). Following a successful run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Prospect’s production of Lizard Boy will feature the original actor-musician cast of Justin Huertas, Kiki deLohr, and William A. Williams, and includes understudies Kai An Chee (Mr. Holland’s Opus, Miss Saigon), Milo J. Marami (A Chorus Line, Dog Man: The Musical), and Jacob Ryan Smith (Disney+’s “Hamster & Gretel”).
Lizard Boy tells the story of Trevor—a young man with green scaly skin. He feels like a monster, and rarely braves the city outside his apartment. But when a powerful voice calls to him in a dream, he impulsively finds a date (on Grindr) and begins an adventure beyond his wildest apocalyptic nightmares... Sparks fly in this queer-indie-rock-action-romance that pulses with fierce conflict and fiercer harmonies, and takes us on a heart-pounding ride of self-discovery that asks: If the world were against you... would you still save it?
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
Brandon Ivie, Kiki deLohr, Justin Huertas, and William A. Williams
Full Company
Kiki deLohr and Justin Huertas
Kiki deLohr
Kiki deLohr, Justin Huertas, William A. Williams
Jacob Ryan Smith, Milo J. Marami, and Kai An Chee
Steven Tran and Guest
Blair Russell, Cara Reichel, Carolyn D. Miller, and Matthew Schneider
Dawn Smalberg and Richard Winkler
Tyler Rogers and Justin Huertas
Lia Chang, Aaron J. Albano, and Jason Ma
Suzu Sakai and Cameron Waitkun
Keiji Ishiguri and Michael Quadrino
Matt DeAngelis and Bryan Campione
Carolyn D. Miller, Lynne Halliday, and Matthew Schneider
Allison Hall, Matthew Schneider, Tiffant Lettome
Dawn Smalberg, Richard Winkler, and Jamie deRoy
Aubrey Dearen and Josh Andrew Wisdom
Ethan Saiewitz, Brian Tocar, Fernando Ruiz, Kevin Heard
Karin Kawamoto, Julie L. Miller, and Tira Harpaz
Kiki deLohr, Justin Huertas, William A. Willams
Kiki deLohr
Lisa Helmi Johanson and Keiji Ishiguri
Kiki deLohr, Justin Huertas, William A. Williams
Cara Hinh
Jacob Storms, Tyler Rogers, Rheanna Atendido, and Guests
Allie Posner and Savanah Sanchez
William A. Williams, Justin Huertas, Kiki deLohr, Brandon Ivie, Lia Chang
Dawn Smalberg and Judith Kuriansky
Mary LaRocco Dove and Tira Harpaz
Carolyn D. Miller and Richard Winkler
Matthew Schneider and Carolyn D. Miller
Julie L. Miller and David Milberg
Kelita Wanvestraut and William A. Williams
Matthew Schneider, Blair Russell, and Carolyn D. Miller
Michael Tang and Guest
Lizard Love Prop
