Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company

black odyssey will run through March 26, 2023.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Classic Stage Company is presenting black odyssey, written by Marcus Gardley (upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple, The House That Will Not Stand) and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo'). black odyssey will run through March 26, 2023.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley blends classic mythology, African-American history, and modern theatricality to create the poetic black odyssey. This vibrant reimagining of the Odysseus saga is set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family. While fate may seem in control of Ulysses' destiny, his ancestors and their buried history will help guide his journey home.

black odyssey was originally developed and produced at the Denver Center Theatre Company, a division of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Kent Thompson, Artistic Director.

The cast of black odyssey will include James T. Alfred (National Tour of Jitney) as "Deus," Tẹmídayọ Amay (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play) as "Benevolence," Harriett D. Foy ("P-Valley") as "Aunt Tee," Marcus Gladney Jr. (Choir Boy) as "Malachai Lincoln," Sean Boyce Johnson ("For Life") as "Ulysses Lincoln," Adrienne C. Moore ("Orange is the New Black") as "Alsendra Sabine," Keith Randolph Smith (Jitney) as "Paw Sidin," Lance Coadie Williams (Sweat) as "Artez Sabine," and D. Woods (For Colored Girls...) as "Nella P. Lincoln."

Photo credit: Ben Jay

black odyssey
Marcus Gladney Jr. and Temidayo Amay

black odyssey
Marcus Gladney Jr.

black odyssey
Keith Randolph Smith

black odyssey
Lance Coadie Williams

black odyssey
Jill Rafson and the cast

black odyssey
Jimonn Cole

black odyssey
Jill Rafson and Adam Gwon

black odyssey
Jill Rafson and Amanda Feldman

black odyssey
James T. Alfred and Harriett D. Foy

black odyssey
James T. Alfred

black odyssey
Chuck Cooper and Deborah Brevoort

black odyssey
D. Woods

black odyssey
Harriett D. Foy

black odyssey
Adrienne C. Moore

black odyssey
Billy Jones

black odyssey
Brooks Ashmanskas and Santino Fontana

black odyssey
Adrienne C. Moore and Temidayo Amay

black odyssey
The cast

black odyssey
Temidayo Amay

black odyssey
The cast

black odyssey
Rhamier Shaka Balagoon and Kindall Almond

black odyssey
Sean Boyce Johnson

black odyssey
Temidayo Amay

black odyssey
Marcus Gladney Jr., Temidayo Amay, and Lance Coadie Williams

black odyssey
Marcus Gladney Jr.




