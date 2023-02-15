Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at The Public Theater and Bushwick Starr's DARK DISABLED STORIES in Rehearsal

The cast of DARK DISABLED STORIES includes Ryan J. Haddad, Dickie Hearts, and Alejandra Ospina.

Feb. 15, 2023  

The Public Theater Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director and Patrick Willingham, Executive Director) and The Bushwick Starr (Noel Allain, Co-Founder and Artistic Director and Sue Kessler, Co-Founder and Creative Director) have released rehearsal photos for the upcoming World Premiere of DARK DISABLED STORIES written by Public Theater Creative Rebuilds New York Resident Artist Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Jordan Fein.

Check out the photos below!

After appearing in The Public's Under the Radar Festival with his solo play Hi, Are You Single? and the cabaret Falling for Make Believe, Haddad returns with his latest autobiographical work: DARK DISABLED STORIES. Performances will begin in The Public's Shiva Theater with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Tuesday, February 28 and run through Sunday, March 26. DARK DISABLED STORIES will officially open on Thursday, March 9.

Acclaimed writer and performer Ryan J. Haddad makes his Off-Broadway playwriting debut with the hilarious and audacious DARK DISABLED STORIES. Haddad's newest autobiographical play is a series of unforgiving vignettes about the strangers he encounters while navigating a city (and a world) not built for his walker and cerebral palsy. Directed by Jordan Fein, DARK DISABLED STORIES probes implicit ableism and the assumptions we make about people we'll never really know.

The cast of DARK DISABLED STORIES will include Ryan J. Haddad, Dickie Hearts, and Alejandra Ospina.

The production will feature scenic and costume design by dots, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Kathy Ruvuna, and video design by Kameron Neal. Andrew Morrill will serve as the Director of Artistic Sign Language and Alison Kopit will serve as the Accessibility Consultant. Melanie Lisby will serve as the production stage manager and Miriam Rochford will serve as the Interpreter Coordinator and stage manager. Peter Royston will also serve as stage manager.

In an effort to make this production as accessible as possible to disabled and d/Deaf individuals, DARK DISABLED STORIES will feature American Sign Language, open captions, and audio descriptions integrated into every performance. The Public has also expanded wheelchair and mobility access for this production. Additionally, The Public strives to create an inclusive and welcoming space where audience members can be free to be themselves for this production, and expectations about audience etiquette are relaxed at this performance.

While The Public Theater and Bushwick Starr have a history of collaborating on shows for The Public's annual Under the Radar Festival, this production of DARK DISABLED STORIES marks the exciting first co-production between the two organizations to take place on The Public's mainstage. The Public is proud to be presenting this important story alongside The Bushwick Starr and supports its commitment to nurturing artists and producing bold new works.





Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Playwrights Horizons Announces Accessibility Super Nights For THE TREES and REGRETFULLY, SO THE BIRDS AREPlaywrights Horizons Announces Accessibility Super Nights For THE TREES and REGRETFULLY, SO THE BIRDS ARE
February 15, 2023

Playwrights Horizons has announced a schedule of performances of its next two productions—Agnes Borinsky's The Trees, directed by Tina Satter and co-produced with Page 73 Productions, and Julia Izumi's Regretfully, So the Birds Are, directed by Jenny Koons and co-produced with WP Theater—for which it will provide various accessibility services.
Raina Silver to Play the Title Role in THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Players TheatreRaina Silver to Play the Title Role in THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Players Theatre
February 15, 2023

The Players Theatre has announced that Raina Silver is joining the cast of The Little Mermaid the Musical, playing the title role of Coral, the Little Mermaid. The show runs February 25-April 12 at the Players Theatre in the West Village.
Photos: First Look at The Public Theater and Bushwick Starr's DARK DISABLED STORIES in RehearsalPhotos: First Look at The Public Theater and Bushwick Starr's DARK DISABLED STORIES in Rehearsal
February 15, 2023

The Public Theater Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director and Patrick Willingham, Executive Director) and The Bushwick Starr (Noel Allain, Co-Founder and Artistic Director and Sue Kessler, Co-Founder and Creative Director) have released rehearsal photos for the upcoming World Premiere of DARK DISABLED STORIES written by Public Theater Creative Rebuilds New York Resident Artist Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Jordan Fein. Check out the photos here!
Adrienne Haan Will Perform in TEHORAH at Carnegie Hall in MayAdrienne Haan Will Perform in TEHORAH at Carnegie Hall in May
February 15, 2023

International chanteuse Adrienne Haan will appear in Tehorah (“pure” in Hebrew), a heartbreaking, promising musical journey about loss, hope and forgiveness on Wednesday, May 10 at 8:00pm at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.
Audible Theater's LUCY Reschedules Two Performances Due to Illness in the CompanyAudible Theater's LUCY Reschedules Two Performances Due to Illness in the Company
February 14, 2023

Due to illness in the company, the February 13 and February 14 performances of Audible Theater’s Lucy have been rescheduled.
share