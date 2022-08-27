Photos: First Look at Luba Mason and Caesar Samayoa in Fitzhugh and LaChiusa's LOS OTROS

The New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant) is currently in previews. This production is an expansion of its bi-annual commissioning series INNER VOICES. Previews will begin on Thursday, August 25, 2022, for a limited run through Saturday, October 8, 2022, at A.R.T./New York Theatres - Mezzanine Theatre (502 West 53rd Street - between 10th & 11th Avenues). Opening Night is Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Check out a first look at photos from the production below!

Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people's lives. Acclaimed director Noah Himmelstein (The Lucky Star; I Am Harvey Milk) helms the New York premiere of this unique musical which will feature musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro (Caroline, or Change) and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza). Los Otros received its East Coast premiere production in 2017 at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD under Himmelstein's direction.

The cast of Los Otros is Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk award nominee Luba Mason (Girl From the North Country, The Will Rogers Follies) and Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away, Sister Act).

The creative team includes: Junghyun Georgia Lee (set), Tony Award nominee Alejo Vietti (costumes), Adam Honoré (lights), and Ken Travis (sound). Robert Bennett is Production Stage Manager and Karen Evanouskas is the Assistant Stage Manager with General Management by Dailey-Monda Management.

Los Otros will play the following schedule: Tuesday - Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2:30pm & 7:30pm; Sunday at 2:30pm.

Tickets start at $69 and may be obtained by visiting www.PremieresNYC.org with special $49 preview pricing available through Tuesday, August 2 with code PREVIEWS.