Photos: First Look at Glynis Bell & More in the World Premiere of THIS SPACE BETWEEN US

Previews are underway for Keen Company's World Premiere of the new comedy This Space Between Us by Peter Gil-Sheridan (The Rafa Play), directed by Keen Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein. Opening Night is set for Wednesday March 9th. Performances will continue through April 2nd at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues.

Get a first look at photos below!

Featured in the cast will be Glynis Bell (Broadway: The Ferryman; Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Perestroika; A Doll's House, Part 2; Thérèse Raquin, The Winslow Boy, Harvey - Roundabout; Amadeus; My Fair Lady); Alex Chester (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at Madison Square Garden, Pantages Theatre, Wang Theatre); Joyce Cohen (Women Without Men, John Ferguson - Mint Theater); Ryan Garbayo (The Government Inspector, The School for Scandal, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, Loot - Red Bull Theater); Tommy Heleringer (Minor Character: Six Translations of Uncle Vanya at the Same Time - Invisible Dog, O, Earth - The Foundry Theatre); and Anthony Ruiz (Implications of Cohabitation at Theatre Row).

This Space Between Us is a new comedy about trying to change the world while admitting home could use a little change too. Nobody understands why Jamie wants to leave his cushy law office to work for a non-profit. His boyfriend is concerned, his best friend is confused, and his conservative Cuban-American family are sure they know what's best. As Jamie announces his plans to serve those less fortunate, one shocking afternoon at the racetrack sparks unexpected and irreversible consequences for them all. This intergenerational comedy follows a raucous attempt to reach for something more without leaving the people you love behind.

Tickets, from $60, are now on sale online at Theatre Row Box Office. Premium seats are also available at $85. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 212/714-2442, ext. 45 (Monday - Friday 12pm - 5pm), or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office Box Office two hours prior to curtain. Additional service fees will apply for online or phone orders.