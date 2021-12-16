Photos: First Look At RESCUE RUE, A New Musical Fairytale At DR2 Theatre In NYC

Here's a first look at Rescue Rue, a new musical fairytale created by Emmy-winning Stacey Weingarten being staged at DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street) in NYC through Jan 16th.

For performance dates and times, visit: https://www.rescuerue.com/

Rescue Rue is recommended for ages 4+.

When a little dog named Rue wishes for a "Happily Ever After" from her Fairy Dogmother, she soon embarks on an emotional journey of self-discovery and belonging. Kicked out of her home, Rue meets new friends and enemies alike on the street and at the pound before finding her "Furever" home and realizing life is really about finding your happy beginnings, not endings! Based on a true adoption story, this family-friendly pop musical is fun for all ages - for kids and kids at heart... especially animal lovers. There's no place like (furever) home!

Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (B'way: The Prom) joins a cast of seven, including Alex Burnette (Off-B'way: Olivier Py's The Young Girl), Leanne Brunn (Nat. Tour: ImaginOcean), Harrison Bryan (Off-B'way: A Patron of the Arts), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Off-B'way: Avenue Q), Brendan Malafronte (Nat. Tour: Imaginocean), and Kathryn McCreary (Nat. Tours: Phantom, Avenue Q).

Tickets start at $39. For tickets, visit https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Rescue-Rue/Overview.

Photos include some performers from the filmed stage production.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel