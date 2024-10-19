Photos: Dan Butler, Samantha Mathis, and More in ANOTHER SHOT Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Another Shot, the new off-Broadway comedy that takes sobriety seriously, is currently in previews. The new comedy by Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz opens on October 29 at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre (480 West 42nd Street) and runs through January 4. Check out photos from the production below!

Another Shot is a humorous and heartfelt ode to recovery and the community that makes it possible. It is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI. Co-written by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), Another Shot tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.

Another Shot was titled When Harry Met Rehab during a 2021 Chicago run where it received a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for Best New Work.

The cast is Dan Butler (Harry); Chiké Johnson (Vince); Samantha Mathis (Andrea); Gregg Mozgala (Isaiah); Quentin Nguyễn-duy (George); and Portia (Barb). Jackson Gay directs.

Another Shot is produced by Donald Cameron Clark, Jr., and executive produced by Laura Stanczyk. It is not a production of Signature Theatre.

