Photos: CYMBELINE At National Asian American Theatre Co.

The World Premiere of Andrea Thome’s modern verse translation of one of Shakespeare’s most compelling plays, Cymbeline, presented by NAATCO, the National Asian American Theatre Co., in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, will celebrate Opening Night tomorrow, Thursday January 23rd at 7pm. See photos from the production.

Thome’s update, with an all-femme, all-Asian American cast and design team, brings the play’s language into the present, highlighting new resonances and providing a more accessible version of Shakespeare’s play for today’s audiences. The translation was commissioned by Play On Shakespeare.

One of Shakespeare’s final plays, Cymbeline tells the story of the British king Cymbeline and his daughter, Imogen. It is a tale of deceit and jealousy, with accusations of infidelity that often draw comparisons todavid@davidgersten.com Othello and The Winter’s Tale. Performances began January 18th at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street) for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through February 15th only. Performances are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm, and Sun matinees at 3pm. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now.

Stephen Brown-Fried (NAATCO’s Awake and Sing! at the Public Theater, and the Drama Desk nominated six-hour compilation of Shakespeare's Henry VI plays) directs a cast led by Amy Hill in the title role (Broadway: Twelfth Night - Lincoln Center Theater; NAATCO’s Our Town as the Stage Manager; numerous recurring roles on TV including “Mom,” “All-American Girl,” “My Wife and Kids,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Preacher.” “Black-ish,” and “Magnum P.I.”). She will be joined by Purva Bedi (NAATCO’s Romeo and Juliet; Dance Nation - Drama Desk Award, Playwrights Horizons; Passage - Soho Rep; India Pale Ale - Manhattan Theater Club; An Ordinary Muslim - New York Theatre Workshop; Uncommon Sense - Tectonic Theatre Project); Annie Fang (Your Own Personal Exegesis - LCT3; Shhhh - world premiere, Atlantic Theater Company; A Woman Among Women - Bushwick Starr/New Georges); Anna Ishida (NAATCO’s Henry VI); Narea Kang (Madonna col Bambino - Ars Nova/New Ohio Theatre); Jennifer Lim (Broadway: Chinglish - Drama Desk nomination, Theatre World Award; Golden Child - Signature Theatre; Usual Girls – Roundabout; Fefu and Her Friends – Theatre for a New Audience); KK Moggie (NAATCO’s Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery; Grace - MCC Theater; Passage - Soho Rep; The Gravedigger's Lullaby - The Actors Company Theatre); Maria-Christina Oliveras (Broadway: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Amélie, Machinal; Zorba! - Encores!; Pretty Filthy - The Civilians; Here Lies Love, Romeo and Juliet - Public Theater); Julyana Soelistyo (Broadway: Golden Child - Actors Equity Clarence Derwent Award, Tony Award nomination; The Skin of Our Teeth - Lincoln Center Theater; NAATCO’s The House of Bernarda Alba; On the Town - City Center Encores!; The Glorious Ones - LCT Newhouse); Sarah Suzuki (Our Town In Topaz - New York Theatre Workshop; Keene – Red Bull Theater; One Night, The Triumphant, Remember This Trick - Target Margin Theater); and Jeena Yi (Broadway: Network; Daphne- LCT Claire Tow; Judgment Day - Park Avenue Armory; Good Enemy - Audible Theater; The Beastiary - Ars Nova; Somebody's Daughter - Second Stage).

Cymbeline has scenic design by Ant Ma, costume design by Mariko Ohigashi, lighting design by Yiyuan Li, and sound design by Caroline Eng.

