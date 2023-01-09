Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BLOOD COUNTESS Opens At The Players Theatre NYC

Blood Countess is a deliciously dark blend of bodice-ripping romance, historical costumes, club beats, sex, death and swashbuckling sword fights. 

Jan. 09, 2023  

The new stage work BLOOD COUNTESS is playing now at The Players Theatre NYC. See photos from the production below.

Blood Countess, is the riotous semi-true story of Countess Elizabeth Bathory, who bathed in the blood of her victims throughout her reign of terror in the early 1600s (allegedly). A brilliant woman from a noble family, she is believed to have murdered anywhere from 60-600 young women.

This play is a fictionalized account of her life. We know she was tried and convicted of her gruesome crimes. The rest we must suppose. Blood Countess is a deliciously dark blend of bodice-ripping romance, historical costumes, club beats, sex, death and swashbuckling sword fights.

Warning: Nudity and violence. If that's your thing, we'll see you there.

Photo Credit: Giancarlo Osaben

Cait Murphy and Sara Fellini

Nicholas Thomas, Sara Fellini and Perri Yaniv

Andrea Woodbridge and Sara Fellini

Luke Couzens and Sara Fellini

Sara Fellini, Perri Yaniv and Jillian Cicalese

Sara Fellini and Chloe Bell

Samantha Haviland and Sara Santucci

Luke Couzens and Sara Fellini

Samantha Haviland and Sara Fellini

Sara Fellini

Sara Santucci and Sara Fellini

Sara Fellini

Sara Fellini and Samantha Haviland



