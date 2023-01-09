Photos: BLOOD COUNTESS Opens At The Players Theatre NYC
Blood Countess is a deliciously dark blend of bodice-ripping romance, historical costumes, club beats, sex, death and swashbuckling sword fights.
The new stage work BLOOD COUNTESS is playing now at The Players Theatre NYC. See photos from the production below.
Blood Countess, is the riotous semi-true story of Countess Elizabeth Bathory, who bathed in the blood of her victims throughout her reign of terror in the early 1600s (allegedly). A brilliant woman from a noble family, she is believed to have murdered anywhere from 60-600 young women.
This play is a fictionalized account of her life. We know she was tried and convicted of her gruesome crimes. The rest we must suppose. Blood Countess is a deliciously dark blend of bodice-ripping romance, historical costumes, club beats, sex, death and swashbuckling sword fights.
Warning: Nudity and violence. If that's your thing, we'll see you there.
Photo Credit: Giancarlo Osaben
Cait Murphy and Sara Fellini
Nicholas Thomas, Sara Fellini and Perri Yaniv
Andrea Woodbridge and Sara Fellini
Sara Fellini, Perri Yaniv and Jillian Cicalese
Sara Fellini and Chloe Bell
Samantha Haviland and Sara Santucci
Samantha Haviland and Sara Fellini
Sara Santucci and Sara Fellini
Sara Fellini and Samantha Haviland