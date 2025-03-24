Photos: Anne Thompson-Scretching’s A LESSON IN BLOOD At American Theatre of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anne Thompson-Scretching’s A LESSON IN BLOOD is the first play in THE BLOOD TRILOGY, which also includes A LONG WAY FROM HOME and HOME IS SWEET SORROW. Check out photos from the production.

An old house in the rural south in Georgia during the Jim Crow era (1940’s) is the setting for this drama about Aggie, the daughter of a Klansman, who has given birth to a child.

The father is a colored Cherokee Indian. Aggie reveals the secret to the child’s father. All hell breaks loose when someone threatens to tell “the law” when she finds out the two were lovers.

The law is a childhood friend who is also a Klansman and a racist. Cast includes Rommell Sermons, Natasha Sahs, Serena Profaci, David Ezell, Joy Foster, Alan Hasnas, Kevin Leonard, Ronan Schwarz

Running March 19 -30 (Wed. - Sat. @ 8:00 p.m.; Sunday @ 2:00 p.m.).

Photo Credit: Dan Lane Williams Photography

