Photos: Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Announces Final Extension - Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look

Alex Edelman's critically acclaimed comedy show Just For Us has announced a final extension for its limited engagement at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street, NYC), producer Mike Birbiglia announced today. The hit comedy, which has caused a sensation Off Broadway and been extended six times, has added a week of performances and will now play through Friday, September 2, 2022.

The production has also released new production photos and behind the scenes photos.

Check out photos below!

"Six times extended. Whoa," Birbiglia commented. "If you haven't seen Alex's show you're on the outside. And we want you to be on the inside. Join us for the finale!"

Tickets for Just For Us are now on sale at JustForUsShow.com. The show will take a brief hiatus from August 1-7, while Edelman performs Just For Us as part of the 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival season in Williamstown, MA.

Just For Us is presented by Birbiglia and directed by Adam Brace. Edelman's third solo show, Just For Us takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from his life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

Just For Us premiered in 2018 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, garnering a Barry Award nomination for best show. Since then, the show has played award-winning runs at London's Soho Theater and at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned the Herald Angel Award and superlative praise that made it the Fringe's best reviewed comedy show in more than a decade. The show had its Off-Broadway premiere in December 2021 at The Cherry Lane Theatre, where it caused a sensation before moving to the SoHo Playhouse for a sold-out encore engagement March 14 - April 30, 2022. Off Broadway, Edelman has been nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for Just For Us from the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Off Broadway Alliance Awards. The Greenwich House Theater run marks the show's third NYC production.

Just For Us runs 85 minutes with no intermission, and the schedule is as follows: Mondays - Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 7 pm. For tickets and additional information, visit JustForUsShow.com. Rush tickets will be available day-of for each performance, exclusively through TodayTix.