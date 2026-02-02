HOW I LEARNED (NOT) TO DRIVE To Be Presented At 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jesse Bradley-Amore will present HOW I LEARNED (NOT) TO DRIVE as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival, presented by FRIGID New York. The solo show, written and performed by Bradley-Amore and directed by Padraic Lillis, will be staged at UNDER St. Marks.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, April 10 at 8:10 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 12 at 3:40 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 9:50 p.m.; and Saturday, April 18 at 8:40 p.m. The production has an approximate running time of 60 minutes. Livestream options will also be available.

The play follows the true story of a 40-year-old Florida man confronting his lifelong fear of driving as he attempts to obtain a driver’s license in an effort to save his marriage. The production was named a 2025 Philly Fringies Frontrunner Pick.

Bradley-Amore is a writer, cartoonist, and performer based in Winter Park, Florida. His work has been featured on RISK! and The Volume Knob, and his comics have appeared in Oyez Review and Action, Spectacle. Under the pen name J. Bradley, he is the author of Teenage Wasteland: An American Love Story. How I Learned (NOT) To Drive marks his first solo theatrical work.

Lillis is the founding artistic director of The Farm Theater and a member of the Indie Theater Hall of Fame. His directing credits include award recognition from the New York Innovative Theatre Awards, the New York International Fringe Festival, and United Solo Festival. His work has been presented internationally and at venues including The Kennedy Center, and his film Get To Eleven aired on PBS.

The New York City Fringe Festival is an open, lottery-based festival that supports independent theatre artists, with all box office proceeds going directly to participating creators.

Tickets are priced at $25 and are available for advance purchase through FRIGID New York. UNDER St. Marks is located at 94 St. Marks Place in Manhattan.