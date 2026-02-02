THE THIRD CHOICE To Be Presented At 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chaturbox Productions will present THE THIRD CHOICE, a solo performance written and performed by Tahir Chatur, as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival, presented by FRIGID New York. The production will be staged at The Rat NYC, located at 68-117 Jay Street in Brooklyn.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m.; Monday, April 13 at 8:10 p.m.; and Saturday, April 18 at 10:20 p.m. The production runs approximately 50 minutes. Tickets are priced at $25, with advance purchase available through FRIGID New York. Livestream availability has not been announced.

The Third Choice follows Chatur’s personal journey through questions of identity and belonging, shaped by experiences growing up in rural Kenya and later in small-town Canada. The solo work blends stand-up comedy, storytelling, and therapeutic reflection to examine culture, faith, family dynamics, and the pressures of navigating multiple identities.

Chatur is a comedian, actor, and licensed therapist whose work often explores the intersection of humor and emotional truth. He is known for short-form storytelling and family-based sketches shared online, as well as live performance work. His credits include winning the NYC Moth Story Slam at The Bell House and appearing as a recurring character on the Netflix series My Life With the Walter Boys. The Third Choice marks his New York City Fringe Festival debut.

The New York City Fringe Festival is an open, lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, with 100 percent of box office proceeds going directly to participating artists.