Photos: AI YAH GOY VEY! Weclomes Special Guest Sheba Mason

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre welcomed special guests following a recent matinee performance of AI YAH GOY VEY! – ADVENTURES OF A DIM SUN IN SEARCH OF HIS WANTON FATHER, now playing at A.R.T./New York Theatres. Check out photos of the visit.

Sheba Mason, daughter of comedian Jackie Mason, attended the performance and met with playwright and performer Richard Chang and director Laura Josepher after the show. Mason is also connected to THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL, in which actor Ian Wehrle portrays the late comic.

AI YAH GOY VEY! – ADVENTURES OF A DIM SUN IN SEARCH OF HIS WANTON FATHER is presented as a world premiere by Pan Asian Repertory Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

Check out the photos below.