Photo: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE NOSEBLEED at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

Rehearsals have begun for the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of THE NOSEBLEED, a new play written and directed by Aya Ogawa. Ogawa will also be featured in the production, along with Drae Campbell, Ashil Lee, Chris Manley, Saori Tsukada, and Kaili Y. Turner. THE NOSEBLEED will begin performances Saturday, July 16 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, August 28 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, August 1.

Get a first look at the cast in rehearsal below!

THE NOSEBLEED is an intimate autobiography that explores playwright/director Aya Ogawa's fractured relationship with their long-deceased and enigmatic father. Through a series of turbulent, absurd, and poignantly comic vignettes, Ogawa reveals the seemingly insurmountable cultural and generational gap between themselves and their father, and the questions they face in their own motherhood today. A theatrical memorial and healing ritual for the audience, this darkly humorous, tender, and inventive play considers how we inherit and bequeath failure, and what it takes to forgive.

THE NOSEBLEED will have sets and costumes by Jian Jung, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound by Megumi Katayama. Leah V. Pye is the Stage Manager.