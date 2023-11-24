Photo: Get a First Look at LONE STAR Off-Broadway

Lone Star is set to begin preview performances on Saturday, November 25th at Theatre Row.

Ruth Stage released today a first look at their off-Broadway premiere of James McLure’s dark comedy Lone Star. Lone Star begins preview performances tomorrow, Saturday, November 25th at 2pm at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Check out a first-look photo below!

Starring in the production are Dan Amboyer (recurring guest star on “Younger” & “The Black List: Redemption”) as ‘Ray’, Ana Isabelle (‘Rosalia’ in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) as ‘Elizabeth’, Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen, Heathers The Musical, Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as ‘Cletis’, and Matt de Rogatis (‘Brick' in Ruth Stage’s off-Broadway premiere of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, opposite Courtney Henggeler) as ‘Roy’.

Lone Star takes place in the cluttered back yard of a small-town Texas bar. Roy (Matt de Rogatis), a brawny macho type, is back in town, battling symptoms of PTSD, after a hitch in Vietnam. Joined by his younger brother Ray (Dan Amboyer), this hilarious and poignant study of a pair of Texas "good ole boys" explores the depths of brotherhood and the scars to be dealt with from battles fought at home and abroad. 

Ruth Stage has been granted exclusive permission from the McLure Estate to combine elements of Lone Star’s sister play, Laundry and Bourbon, to create a one-of-a-kind adaptation. Laundry and Bourbon’s central character of Elizabeth (Ana Isabelle) enters this production with dialogue from both Laundry and Bourbon as well as an unpublished Lone Star screenplay which was set to be made into a film in the 1980's with Sigourney Weaver but never came to fruition. Live music from the Vietnam era will also be woven throughout this timely adaptation. 

Ruth Stage will partner with non-profit organizations Warrior Rising and VetLinks.org to raise awareness and advocacy for veterans issues. Following Lone Star’s Opening Night performance on Sunday, December 3rd, there will be a special talkback featuring Iraqi war veteran and advocate Magda Khalifa, Warrior Rising Chief of Staff Ken Vennera, and VetLinks.org President/CEO/Co-Founder Jessica Kavanagh, alongside members of the Lone Star team. 

The creative team of Lone Star features Joe Rosario (Director), Matthew Imhoff (Set Design), Christian Specht (Lighting Design), Tomas Correa (Sound & Projection Design), Legacy Comix (Comic Book Illustrations), Tollie Boone (Stage Manager), and Milton Elliott (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting is by Ruth Stage.

Lone Star is set to begin preview performances on Saturday, November 25th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), with an opening night set for Sunday, December 3rd. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, December 23rd, 2023. 

Photo credit: Miles Skalli

Dan Amboyer and Matt de Rogatis



