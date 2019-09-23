Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night

Sep. 23, 2019  

59E59 Theaters is presenting the NYC premiere of FERN HILL, written by Michael Tucker and directed by Nadia Tass. Produced by Mary J. Davis and MBL Productions, Inc., FERN HILL began preview performances on Tuesday, September 10 for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 20. The production opened on September 19. Scroll down for photos from the opening night party at The Bar Room.

The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 7 PM; and Sunday at 2 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org. The running time is 120 minutes, including intermission.

Three couples in their golden years, thick as thieves, are gathered at Sunny and Jer's farmhouse to celebrate milestone birthdays that span three decades. The foundation of their long friendship is honesty and support-as well as a commitment to the enjoyment of food, wine, and laughter. They're so close that Sunny suggests that they all move in together-to live and work and assist one another as they grow older.

Their companionship is put to the test, however, when a marital betrayal is discovered. The bonds of loyalty and truth are explored in this mature comedy.

The cast features a noteworthy company of Broadway and NYC stage veterans, including Mark Linn-Baker, Mark Blum, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker. Philip Hoffman and Pilar Witherspoon are the understudies.

The design team includes Jessica Parks (scenic design); Kate McGee (lighting design); Patricia Doherty (costume design); Kenneth Goodwin (sound design); and Addison Heeren (prop master). The Production Stage Manager is Stephanie Clark.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Linn-Baker, Jodi Long, Mark Blum, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover and Ellen Parker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Tucker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Tucker, Jill Eikenberry and Ellen Parker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Linn-Baker, Michael Tucker, Jill Eikenberry and Ellen Parker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Ellen Parker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Blum

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Jill Eikenberry

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Jill Eikenberry

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Jodi Long

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Jodi Long

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Tucker, Jill Eikenberry and Jodi Long

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
John Glover

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
John Glover and Kelley Curran

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Tucker''s FERN HILL at 59E59 Theaters

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Victoria Clark, Dee Hoty

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Victoria Clark, Jamie deRoy, Dee Hoty

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Lynne Meadow and Jill Eikenberry

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Producers Judith Manocherian and Mary J. Davis, Director Nadia Tass, Mark Blum, Mark Linn-Baker, Jill Eikenberry, Producer Michael Tucker, John Glover, Ellen Parker, Philip Hoffman and Pilar Witherspo

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Ellen Parker, Lynne Meadow and Mark Blum

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Blum, Ellen Parker, Mark Linn-Baker, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Jodi Long, Philip Hoffman and Pilar Witherspoon

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Nadia Tass, Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Producer Mary J. Davis, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker and Producer Judith Manocherian

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Nadia Tass, Producers Joey Monda and Mary J. Davis, Jill Eikenberry, Playwright Michael Tucker and Producer Judith Manocherian

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Playwright Michael Tucker and Jamie deRoy

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Playwrights Michael Weller, Michael Tucker and Ayad Akhtar

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Tom Viertel, Jill Eikenberry and Playwright Michael Tucker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Playwright Michael Tucker and John Glover

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Victoria Clark and Tom Viertel

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Blum, Nadia Tass and Mark Linn-Baker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
John Glover and Mark Linn-Baker

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Jacob Schott, Joey Monda, Mary J. Davis, Frankie Dailey, Hamish Davies

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Jodi Long and Dee Hoty

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Kelly Kirby, Stephanie Clark, Jaclyn Lusardi

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Linn-Baker, Christa Justus, John Glover

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Jamie deRoy

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Tucker and Jodi Long

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Weller, John Glover

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Nadia Tass and Jodi Long

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Tucker and Nadia Tass

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Judith Manocherian, Jodi Long and Mary J. Davis

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Jodi Long and John Glover

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Judith Manocherian and Mary J. Davis

Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
Ellen Parker



