Photo Flash: Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Celebrates Opening Night
59E59 Theaters is presenting the NYC premiere of FERN HILL, written by Michael Tucker and directed by Nadia Tass. Produced by Mary J. Davis and MBL Productions, Inc., FERN HILL began preview performances on Tuesday, September 10 for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 20. The production opened on September 19. Scroll down for photos from the opening night party at The Bar Room.
The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 7 PM; and Sunday at 2 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org. The running time is 120 minutes, including intermission.
Three couples in their golden years, thick as thieves, are gathered at Sunny and Jer's farmhouse to celebrate milestone birthdays that span three decades. The foundation of their long friendship is honesty and support-as well as a commitment to the enjoyment of food, wine, and laughter. They're so close that Sunny suggests that they all move in together-to live and work and assist one another as they grow older.
Their companionship is put to the test, however, when a marital betrayal is discovered. The bonds of loyalty and truth are explored in this mature comedy.
The cast features a noteworthy company of Broadway and NYC stage veterans, including Mark Linn-Baker, Mark Blum, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker. Philip Hoffman and Pilar Witherspoon are the understudies.
The design team includes Jessica Parks (scenic design); Kate McGee (lighting design); Patricia Doherty (costume design); Kenneth Goodwin (sound design); and Addison Heeren (prop master). The Production Stage Manager is Stephanie Clark.
Photo Credit: Lia Chang
Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker
Mark Linn-Baker, Jodi Long, Mark Blum, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover and Ellen Parker
Michael Tucker, Jill Eikenberry and Ellen Parker
Mark Linn-Baker, Michael Tucker, Jill Eikenberry and Ellen Parker
Michael Tucker, Jill Eikenberry and Jodi Long
Michael Tucker''s FERN HILL at 59E59 Theaters
Victoria Clark, Jamie deRoy, Dee Hoty
Lynne Meadow and Jill Eikenberry
Producers Judith Manocherian and Mary J. Davis, Director Nadia Tass, Mark Blum, Mark Linn-Baker, Jill Eikenberry, Producer Michael Tucker, John Glover, Ellen Parker, Philip Hoffman and Pilar Witherspo
Ellen Parker, Lynne Meadow and Mark Blum
Mark Blum, Ellen Parker, Mark Linn-Baker, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Jodi Long, Philip Hoffman and Pilar Witherspoon
Nadia Tass, Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker
Producer Mary J. Davis, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker and Producer Judith Manocherian
Nadia Tass, Producers Joey Monda and Mary J. Davis, Jill Eikenberry, Playwright Michael Tucker and Producer Judith Manocherian
Playwright Michael Tucker and Jamie deRoy
Playwrights Michael Weller, Michael Tucker and Ayad Akhtar
Tom Viertel, Jill Eikenberry and Playwright Michael Tucker
Playwright Michael Tucker and John Glover
Victoria Clark and Tom Viertel
Mark Blum, Nadia Tass and Mark Linn-Baker
John Glover and Mark Linn-Baker
Jacob Schott, Joey Monda, Mary J. Davis, Frankie Dailey, Hamish Davies
Kelly Kirby, Stephanie Clark, Jaclyn Lusardi
Mark Linn-Baker, Christa Justus, John Glover
Nadia Tass and Jodi Long
Judith Manocherian, Jodi Long and Mary J. Davis
Jodi Long and John Glover
Judith Manocherian and Mary J. Davis