Photo Flash: Keen Company Celebrates Opening Night of MOLLY SWEENEY

Keen Company presents the first play of Keen's 20th season: Paul O'Brien, Pamela Sabaugh and Tommy Schrider in Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney directed by Keen's Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein, which opened last night Wednesday October 23rd. Performances for the limited Off-Broadway engagement of Molly Sweeney will continue through November 16th only.

Among the Opening Night guests were four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason, Ellen McLaughlin (star of the original production of Angels in America), Jason Tam (most recently seen on Broadway in Be More Chill; he starred in Keen's Marry Me a Little), Conor Ryan (who starred in Keen's Marry Me A Little), Paul Niebank (star of Keen's A Walk in the Woods), Kevin Kilmer (star of Keen's Lemon Sky) and more

Having lost her sight at infancy, Molly Sweeney (played by Pamela Sabaugh) knows the world through touch, sound, taste, and smell. When her hopeful husband (Tommy Schrider) and ambitious doctor (Paul O'Brien) propose an operation to restore her sight, Molly and those around her begin to understand that things may not all be as they appear. Brian Friel, Ireland's master storyteller (Dancing at Lughnasa, Faith Healer, Translations) creates a riveting contemporary drama about the unexpected consequences of a medical miracle. "Molly Sweeney is an astonishing work... A deeply moving meditation on hope, change and despair" declared The New York Times.

Photo Credit: Brian Gustaveson





