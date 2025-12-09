A PITCH FROM SATCHEL PAIGE to Lead Black History Month at Carnegie Hall

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Pitch From Satchel Paige, the solo show about the life of one of the greatest baseball pitchers of all time, will lead off Black History Month at Carnegie Hall. The one-night-only special performance, starring Russell C. Holt as the legendary Paige, will take place at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on Monday, February 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Before there was a hit by Jackie Robinson, there was a Pitch from Satchel Paige. A Pitch From Satchel Paige is a solo play by Loren and Jim Keller that brings the audience face-to-face with one of the greatest baseball pitchers of all time – and certainly one of the best storytellers. Paige's story is one of overcoming the hardships of poverty and bigotry through talent, humor, and determination. "Satch" weaves a tale of challenge, inequality, accomplishment, and change, using exciting baseball moments and historical events to tell his story.

A Pitch From Satchel Paige previously made its world premiere for a limited engagement in April 2024 at the Paul Robeson Theatre in Buffalo, New York, after garnering attention with a 2018 launch at the New York New Works Theatre Festival.