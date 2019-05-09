Photo Flash: First Look at ENTER LAUGHING

May. 9, 2019  

The York Theatre Company presents the hit Off-Broadway musical Enter Laughing: The Musical returning to kick off The York's year-long 50th Anniversary Celebration. Get a first look below!

The ten-member cast features Raji Ahsan (Stage Door) as Pike, Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) as Angela Marlowe, Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as Miss B, Ray DeMattis (the original Grease) as Mr. Foreman, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as David Kolowitz, Alison Fraser(Falsettos) as Mother, Robert Picardo ("Star Trek: Voyager") as Father, David Schramm (Finian's Rainbow) as Marlowe, Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie) as Wanda, and Joe Veale (The Rivals) as Marvin.

Based on Carl Reiner's semi-autobiographical novel and Joseph Stein's stage adaptation, this hilariously tuneful musical careens through the misadventures of star-struck, stage-struck, woman-struck teenager David Kolowitz, who pratfalls his way into manhood via the theatre in 1930s New York City.

Enter Laughing: The Musical is the perfect show for anyone who has ever had a dream of stardom, an overbearing mother, a song in their heart, or who just needs a heartfelt, side-splitting laughfest.

Tickets may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, online at www.yorktheatre.org, or in person at the box office at the York Theatre at Saint Peter's.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

buy tickets


Related Articles



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Cherry Lane Theatre's ORIGINAL SOUND Opens Tonight
  • Tickets Are Now On Sale For Joe Iconis' BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER
  • Photo Flash: SISTER ACT Comes to Broadway Workshop
  • The Amoralists' World Premiere Of ENTANGLED Closes This Weekend
  • Hair, Wig, And Makeup Designer Dave Bova Passes Away
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Brenda Pressley in PROOF OF LOVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup