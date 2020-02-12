Photo Flash: Edward Hibbert Visits ROMEO & BERNADETTE

Romeo & Bernadette welcomed Edward Hibbert to the show this weekend. He congratulated Director and Choreographer Justin Ross Cohen after the show.

Check out the photo below!

Romeo & Bernadette is now playing at A.R.T./New York Theatres 502 West 53rd Street. Performances will continue through February 16, 2020.

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The cast for Romeo & Bernadette is: Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (NY debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (NY debut), Ari Raskin (NY debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (The Scottsboro Boys), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (The Mikado).

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

Edward Hibbert and Justin Ross Cohen





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You