Photo Flash: Check Out Opening Night Photos from HALFWAY BITCHES GO STRAIGHT TO HEAVEN

Last night, the world premiere production of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy), directed by Obie Award winner John Ortiz, and co-produced by Atlantic Theater Company and LAByrinth Theater Company, opened Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Take a look at photos below!

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven features Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I'm Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway Debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart Of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez ("Orange is the New Black," The Motherf#cker with the Hat), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway Debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis takes his style to another level in this world premiere play about the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City, helmed by John Ortiz (LAByrinth Artistic Director) in his Off-Broadway directing debut. Atlantic is thrilled to partner with LAByrinth Theater Company to present Guirgis' first new play since Atlantic Theater Company's 2014 award-winning production of Between Riverside and Crazy.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven is made possible with leadership support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

LAByrinth Theater Company and this production are supported in part by Cherry Lane Theatre, Angelina Fiordellisi, Seri Lawrence and Janio Marrero.





