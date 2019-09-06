Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of LINDA VISTA

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) takes a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Meet the cast in the photos below!

This Steppenwolf Theatre production of Linda Vista is presented in association with Center Theatre Group.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Linda Vista



Jim True-Frost, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Cora Vander Broek, Caroline Neff and Troy West



Dexter Bukkardm Carole Rothman, Caroline Neff, Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, Jim True-Frost, Troy West, Chantal Thuy and Tracy Letts



