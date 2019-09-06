Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of LINDA VISTA

Sep. 6, 2019  

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) takes a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Meet the cast in the photos below!

This Steppenwolf Theatre production of Linda Vista is presented in association with Center Theatre Group.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Linda Vista

Jim True-Frost, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Cora Vander Broek, Caroline Neff and Troy West

Jim True-Frost, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Cora Vander Broek, Caroline Neff and Troy West

Jim True-Frost, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Cora Vander Broek, Caroline Neff and Troy West

Jim True-Frost, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Cora Vander Broek, Caroline Neff and Troy West

Jim True-Frost, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Cora Vander Broek, Caroline Neff and Troy West

Jim True-Frost, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Cora Vander Broek, Caroline Neff and Troy West

Dexter Bukkardm Carole Rothman, Caroline Neff, Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, Jim True-Frost, Troy West, Chantal Thuy and Tracy Letts

Dexter Bullard, Ian Barford and Tracy Letts

Dexter Bullard and Tracy Letts

Tracy Letts

Ian Barford

Dexter Bullard

Troy West

Troy West

Caroline Neff

Caroline Neff

Jim True-Frost

Jim True-Frost

Sally Murphy

Sally Murphy

Cora Vander Broek

Cora Vander Broek

Chantal Thuy

Chantal Thuy

Carole Rothman

