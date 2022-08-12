Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters

Primary Stages with Ted Snowdon present On That Day in Amsterdam for a limited run through September 4, 2022

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

Last night Primary Stages, in association with Ted Snowdon presented On That Day in Amsterdam at 59E59 Theaters. Previews began on July 23 with a limited run through September 4, 2022. Check out the Opening Night photos below!

In a time when your fate is determined by your passport, Clarence Coo's deeply arresting play captures a transient moment of magic. The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city. Moved by the spirits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Anne Frank, On That Day in Amsterdam witnesses these two young dreamers count down their remaining hours together, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

The cast of On That Day in Amsterdam includes Waseem Alzer (Eh Dah? Questions for my Father), Brandon Mendez Homer (Wolf Play), Ahmad Maksoud (The Visitor), Glenn Morizio ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Elizabeth Ramos (Three Sisters) and Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit).

On That Day in Amsterdam features scenic design by Jason Sherwood ("Rent: Live"), costume design by Lux Haac (Songs About Trains), lighting design by Cha See (soft), sound design by Fan Zhang (At the Wedding), and projection design by Nick Hussong (Skeleton Crew). Jesse Kovarsky (Sing Street) is the Movement Director, Jakob W. Plummer is the Stage Manager, Shiku Thuo is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Tameishia Peterson is the COVID Safety Manager. Casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA, TBD Casting.

The performance schedule for On That Day in Amsterdam is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm and Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Friday August 12.

Tickets to On That Day in Amsterdam begin at $35 and are available now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/on-that-day-in-amsterdam.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director, Erin Daley, Clarence Coo, Zi Alikhan, Ted Snowdon

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Andrew Leynse & Marla Persky, Board President

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Shane D. Hudson, Executive Director, Clarence Coo, Ted Snowdon, Dean Carpenter

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Clarence Coo & Zi Alikhan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Clarence Coo & Ted Snowdon

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Jamie deRoy & Andrew Leynse

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Duffy Violante & Ted Snowdon

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Jamie deRoy & Ted Snowdon

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Susan Matthews & Steve Musso

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Cindy Gutterman & Jay Gutterman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Andrew Leynse & Clarence Coo

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Alexandra Socha, Jamie deRoy, Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Jonathan Tolins & Clarence Coo

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Christina Rose & Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
Andrew Leynse & Shane D. Hudson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
59E59 Theaters





From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
August 12, 2022

Last night Primary Stages, in association with Ted Snowdon presented On That Day in Amsterdam at 59E59 Theaters. Previews began on July 23 with a limited run through September 4, 2022.  Check out the Opening Night photos here!
Photo Coverage: Isaac Mizrahi Begins 54 Below Engagement
August 11, 2022

Isaac Mizrahi opened his four-night run at 54 Below last night.  It seems the Fashion District and the Theater District have much in common as Isaac’s presentation last was a welcome addition to midtown and Broadway’s supper club.  
Photos: The Stan Harrison Quartet Plays Bond 45
August 10, 2022

Bond 45 as the name implies used to be on 45th street, it’s now on 46th street, but the music heard last night at this theater district restaurant was reminiscent of 52nd street, site of the original Birdland. See photos below!
Photo Coverage: Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch Bring SWING LESSONS to 54 Below
August 5, 2022

Errico has been conquering the scene lately singing all kinds of music from from noir to show tunes to classic soprano fare and is now starting to work with symphonies and she and Stritch have undeniable “chemistry”, making this look like they’ll be teaming up for a while, if the audience has anything to say about it!
THE JOHN PIZZARELLI TRIO Plays Birdland
August 4, 2022

Being at a John Pizzarelli performance at Birdland is like having your best friend, who also happens to be a world class jazz guitarist/singer plus one of the funniest guys on the planet, entertain in your living room.   You never want an evening with John to end. His extraordinary musicianship, song selection, and conversation create one of the most entertaining jazz shows you’ll ever experience.