Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night

Jun. 4, 2019  

Nomad Motel officially opened last night, June 3. The show features Ian Duff (Dutch Masters), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!), Christopher Larkin (Fast Company), Samantha Mathis ("Billions") and Andrew Pang (after the quake).

Nomad Motel plays a limited engagement through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

In the not-so-sunny side of California, Alix bounces between motel rooms, taking care of her brothers for her mostly MIA mother. Her classmate Mason is a budding songwriter trying to keep off the radar of his absent father in Hong Kong. Together, they must learn to scrape by without giving up their dreams. This New York Premiere is a surprising tale of kids raising themselves and making something out of nothing in the land of plenty.

Nomad Motel features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Loren Shaw, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design and original compositions by Emily Gardner Xu Hall, fight direction by Ryan-James Hatanaka, dialect coaching by Joy Lanceta Coronel, and casting by TBD Casting: Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA; Margaret Dunn.

Photo Credit; Monroe George

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Christopher Larkin

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Molly Griggs

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Carla Ching and Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Samantha Mathis

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Ian Duff

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Andrew Pang

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Saheem Ali

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Donja Love

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Cast of Nomad Motel

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Company of Nomad Motel

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company's NOMAD MOTEL Celebrates Opening Night
Andrew Pang and Neil Pepe

