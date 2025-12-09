Abbey Lee and Owen Teague Will Lead U.S. Premiere of BLACKOUT SONGS

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American audiences will be introduced to the two-time Olivier-nominated writer Joe White with the U.S. premiere of his Olivier-nominated play Blackout Songs. Directed by Rory McGregor (The Wasp, Tender Napalm), Blackout Songs also marks the American stage debut of Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road, Netflix’s Black Rabbit) and the New York stage debut of Owen Teague (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Eileen) who star in this unflinching study of love, addiction, and memory.

This strictly limited 6-week engagement will run January 15 – February 28, 2026, with an opening set for Tuesday, January 27, at The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. Tickets are now on sale at www.blackoutsongs.com.

Blackout Songs is in an achingly intimate portrait of two people in love, addicted, and bound to each other. After a chance encounter at an AA meeting, a decade-long affair blazes through ecstasy, relapse, and recovery – chasing the impossible hope that the same person who breaks you might also be the one that saves you. “With Blackout Songs, I set out to write a memory play about two people who can’t trust their memories,” says playwright Joe White. “Who fell in love and forgot how. Who invented things to fill the gaps. Who lost track of the truth. I wanted this play to feel like someone pouring their heart out over someone and sort of reveling in the doomed romance of it all. Additionally, I'm thrilled that Blackout Songs is my American debut. There isn’t a playwright in the world who doesn't dream of making theatre in New York, and I can't wait for Blackout Songs to connect with an American audience.”

“Joe White is a major new voice, and I’m over the moon to be directing his American debut,” says director Rory McGregor. “His writing is audacious, emotionally fearless, and utterly contemporary. With Blackout Songs, he’s created one of the most visceral and intoxicating love stories I’ve ever encountered. When I first read it, it hit me straight in the gut. Owen and Abbey ignite together, and in the intimate charge of the Frankel Theater, we’re building a crackling, electric event. I can’t wait for audiences to take this ride with us.”

The creative team for Blackout Songs includes three-time Tony-winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), Drama Desk and Obie-winner Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Brian Hickey (sound design & original music), Sarah Parker (movement consultant & intimacy coordinator), Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting), Brennan Urbi (assistant director), Matthew Frew (props supervisor), Five Ohm Productions (production management), Rico Froehlich (production stage manager), and Katie Cherven (assistant stage manager).