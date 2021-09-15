Performance Added For The Sold-out BRILLIANT at Theatre Row

The sold-out world premiere production of Dani Tapper's BRILLIANT, The Musical, musical directed by Casey Reed (Miss Saigon (Broadway Revival)) and directed by Misti Wills will be adding an additional performance on Friday, October 1 at 2:00 pm. BRILLIANT will now play five performances only at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row (410 West 42nd St. NY). Tickets are $25 at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/brilliant/. Press tickets are now available for Friday, October 1 at 2:00 pm, please email katie@kampfirefilmspr.com to reserve.

Sarah, a devoted wife and mother, tries desperately to support her atypical son until his disruptive behaviors become too difficult to manage and she is compelled to make a decision that will affect his future and their relationship.

The production stars Kimberly Suskind (Jon and Jen, Eagle Theater) as Sarah with Hayden Bercy (The King and I, National Tour) as Adam, Courtney Dease (Off-Bdwy: Between Panic and Desire) as Jake, Asher Edgecliffe Johnson (TV: SNL) as young Adam, EmmaLee Kidwell as Kat, Maria Panvini as Julie/Dr. Ellen, and Morgan Scott (REWIND: An Original 80's Pop Musical) as Meagen/Mrs. Cooke.

The production features scenic design by April Marie Bartlett (The Today Show art director) and lighting design by Dan Henry. Josh Liebert ([title of show] reunion) is the sound designer and Sydney Prince is the stage manager. Orchestrations by Samuel Columbus and Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

