PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC at MTC Cancels Jan 11 & 12 Performances

The performances of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC scheduled for January 11th and 12th have been canceled to allow for additional technical rehearsals. Performances are now scheduled to begin on Thursday, January 13th. Ticket holders for the canceled performances should contact their point of purchase for exchanges or refunds. Manhattan Theatre Club subscribers and Patrons will be contacted by MTC as soon as possible to reschedule.

The ensemble will feature Betsy Aidem, Yair Ben-Dor, Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Pierre Epstein, Peyton Lusk, Molly Ranson, Nancy Robinette, Jeff Seymour, Kenneth Tigar, and Richard Topol.

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately await news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple's great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" Following five generations of a French Jewish family, Prayer for the French Republic is a sweeping look at history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred. This powerful world premiere comes from acclaimed playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other) and director David Cromer, a Tony Award winner for The Band's Visit.

The show's creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger (sound design), Daniel Kluger (original music), and Richard Hodge (production stage manager).