POOLING TO PARADISE By Caytha Jentis To Have Virtual Benefit Reading, November 23

In celebration of their 28th season, Emerging Artists Theatre will present a virtual benefit reading of Pooling to Paradise by Caytha Jentis, on Monday, November 23 at 8 pm. The production is directed by Alice Jankell and features Veronica Dang, Eulone Gooding, Stephen Reich, and Jersten Seraile. Proceeds from the benefit will help support Emerging Artists New Work Series.

Four Los Angeles strangers, each at a personal crossroad, turn their pooled ride-share into a road trip to Paradise, Nevada. On mythic Route 66, these thirty-something millennials grapple with the gig economy, love, sex, fourth-wave feminism, self-expectations, and letting go of dreams.

A feature film version starring Lynn Chen, Jonathan Lipnicki, Dreama Walker, Jordan Carlos and Taryn Manning will be released in the Spring of 2021.

Tickets can be purchased on a sliding scale of $10, $15, and $20 at www.emergingartiststheatre.org. Streaming and additional information will be emailed after tickets are purchased. Once the virtual performance premieres, each performance will be available to be viewed for four days.

Emerging Artists Theatre, now in its 28th season, produces a bi-annual three-week developmental series that provides artists of different disciplines (theatre, music, dance) the opportunity to present one night of a "work-in-progress" with audience feedback. Since the New Work Series inception in 2006, successful FringeNYC, NYMF, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway shows have been born out of this series. Artistic Director Paul Adams and company members Andrea Alton, Elizabeth Bell, Scott Klavan and Vanessa Shealy serve as curators for the series. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 New Work Series had to be put on hold. EAT's New Work Series will resume as soon as it is safe to open New York theaters again.

