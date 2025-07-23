POLISHING SHAKESPEARE Extends At 59E59 Theaters Through Late August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Off Broadway run of Polishing Shakespeare will be extended through August 24 at 59E59 Theaters. Written by Brian Dykstra and directed by Margarett Perry, the comedy, inspired by an unbelievably true story, follows a dot-com billionaire who pays an esteemed American theatre company to translate Shakespeare into English. To sell out or not to sell out - is that the question?

“We're grateful to audience members, artists and arts leaders alike for their generous response to Polishing Shakespeare,” said playwright and actor Brian Dykstra. “I'm honored to be a part of this show with such a talented cast and creative team, and I'm inspired by the shared takeaways from audience members who find humor in the play as well as a deeper appreciation for language, creativity and the necessity to preserve the craft.”

Since its opening on July 10 at the mainstay Off Broadway venue, critics and celebrity audience members have raved about the production's ability to be a sly, dark comedy with depth. Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Emerson noted “This play is breathtaking!” and TV and Broadway star Lea DeLaria said “Everyone in the Arts should see this!”

Polishing Shakespeare stars playwright and actor Brian Dykstra, TV and stage actress Kate Levy and actor and comedian Kate Siahaan-Rigg. Lighting and scenic design is led by Tyler M. Perry, costume design by MuMbles and sound design by Ariana Cardoza.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg