Out Of The Box Theatrics and Holmdel Theatre Company Will Present Nasia Thomas and Nicholas Edwards in THE LAST FIVE YEARS

New York City's Out of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel, N.J.'s Holmdel Theatre Companywill join forces to co-produce a new streaming production of The Last Five Years, featuring book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and starring Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell). Producing Consultant is Blair Russell (Slave Play).

The production will be rehearsed and filmed at Holmdel Theatre Company and will be streamed for 16 performances from February 11-25, 2021. Ticket information, director and additional creative team will be announced in coming weeks.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, The Last Five Years' unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

