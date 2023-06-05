Original Off Broadway Cast Recording Of OTHER LIVES: The Story Songs Of Michael Colby Will Be Released This Month

The original Off Broadway cast recording of “Other Lives: The Story Songs of Michael Colby” (Jay Records), a cycle of story songs by lyricist Michael Colby (Charlotte Sweet, Ludlow Ladd), with music by a variety of composers, including Alex Rybeck, Larry Hochman, Joseph Thalken, Steven Silverstein, will be officially released on CD and all digital music platforms on Friday, June 16th. Produced by John Yap. For more information, visit http://www.jayrecords.com/recording/other-lives/.

Other Lives: The Story Songs of Michael Colby features Musical Director Michael Lavine accompanying veterans Janet Aldrich (Annie, Forbidden Broadway - Helen Hayes Award), Bethe Austin (Whoopee!, Olympus On My Mind, Noises Off - Drama Desk Award), Ari Axelrod (Bistro Award winner), Klea Blackhurst (Bistro Award winner, Everything The Traffic Will Allow, The Nutty Professor), Stephen Bogardus (Love! Valor! Compassion! - Tony nomination; original “Whizzer” in Falsettos; Bright Star), Le Donna Burns (RENT, Broadway Inspirational Voices), David Edwards (By Jeeves, The Producers), Sarah Rice (original "Johanna" in Sweeney Todd; MAC and Bistro winner), Luke Nephat (Ludlow Ladd In Concert), Jane Seaman (Anything Goes, Secret Garden), Dan Hoy (Between The Lines), Sean McDermott (Miss Saigon, Falsettos ), Megan Styrna (Ludlow Ladd In Concert), Marianne Tatum (Theater World Award winner as original "Jenny Lind" in Barnum; Drama Desk Award nominee, The Three Musketeers), Maureen Taylor (The Phantom Of The Opera; MAC Award nominee for Cosmic Connections: The Lyrics Of Michael Colby), Deborah Jean Templin (Annie), Deborah Tranelli (Multiple Bistro Awards; "Phyllis" on TV's “Dallas”), Joshua Turchin (the only teen to originate an edition of Forbidden Broadway, The Early Night Show, "Akiva Bergman" on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Stuart Zagnit (Caroline, or Change, “The Wizard" in Wicked – National Tour) and newcomers Lauren Baker, Talia Cutulle, and Heeya Kim.

The composers are Andrea Colby, Ned Paul Ginsberg, Larry Hochman, Paul Katz, Peter Millrose, Gerald Jay Markoe, Alex Rybeck, Steven Silverstein, Joseph Thalken, and Herman Yabaloff.

“Other Lives evolved out of the COVID lockdown in the New York,” shares Mr. Colby. “I was saddened by all the up-and-coming talents whose hopes and plans were stymied as we faced the year-long closing of shows. I prepared this opus in anticipation of when theatre and cabaret would return to normal or—as the title of another musical goes—at least Next to Normal. Other Lives is a cycle of story songs spotlighting both great stage veterans and exciting newcomers. Many of the songs are from my past musicals; others are stand-alone pieces. The composers are a range of favorite collaborators. The resulting revue: Other Lives. Presented during December 2022 as a benefit for the estimable off-Broadway company Urban Stages as part of their “Winter Rhythms” series. The award-winning series (Frances Hill, Artistic Director) has boasted an array of unforgettable presentations starring such NY luminaries as Leslie Uggams, KT Sullivan, Steve Ross, Karen Akers, Natalie Douglas, and Jeff Harnar. Other Lives played to full, enthusiastic houses. Out of the despair of a pandemic, this love fest of artists (some performing publicly for the first time since COVID) was born. And now we present our cycle of story songs—some dramatic, some comic, some surprising—but all about Other Lives.”

“There was a time when great Broadway composers and lyricists (from Kurt Weill to Stephen Sondheim via Cole Porter and Stephen Schwartz) wrote songs that were mini stories within them,” shares Mr. Yap. “They complemented the other books songs to make wonderful masterworks. Quite unlike most of the contemporary scores that are mostly stand alone “pop” songs belted out to pounding beats about love, aspirations, and disappointments. For the past 30 years, the art of lyrics writing seems to have been forgotten. When we released the original cast albums of Michael Colby's musicals, Charlotte Sweet, Tales of Tinseltown Town and Ludlow Ladd, we noticed his clever and amusing lyrics writing. When we became aware of the concert production of a revue that showcased the art of his story songs, Other Lives, was being staged at Urban Stages, New York with an all-star cast, we seized the opportunity to record the Original Off Broadway Cast album, to preserve and showcase the art of such lyrics writing for posterity and the enjoyment of those interested in a vital aspect of Musical Theatre.”

Other Lives: The Story Songs of Michael Colby - Track Listing:

1. "Other Lives” (composer: Alex Rybeck [ASCAP/Riley Red Music]; sung by Dan Hoy, Megan Styrna, Lauren Baker, Talia Cutulle, Heeya Kim, Michael Lavine, Luke Naphat).

2. “Changing Times” (composer: Steven Silverstein [ASCAP]; sung by Stephen Bogardus).

3. “Since I Fell” (composer: Steven Silverstein [ASCAP]; sung by LaDonna Burns with Lauren Baker, Talia Cutulle & Heeya Kim).

4. “Dream Park Lullaby” (composer: Steven Silverstein [ASCAP]; arrangement: Seth Weinstein; sung by Maureen Taylor).

5. “Oh-Yo!” (composer: Steven Silverstein [ASCAP]; sung by Luke Naphat).

6. “Oh-Yo!” (encore; sung by Luke Naphat).

7. “Papiros'n” (composer: Herman Yablokoff; from the musical FIRST FAMILY OF SECOND AVENUE; sung by Ari Axelrod).

8. “Repeating” (composer: Steven Silverstein [ASCAP]; arrangement: Seth Weinstein; sung by Jane Seaman).

9. “That's My Pooch” (composer: Andrea Colby; arrangement: James Higgins; sung by Bethe Austin).

10.“Backstage at the Vic” (composer: Gerald Jay Markoe [ASCAP/Astro Music]; from the musical HAPPY HAUNTING; sung by Marianne Tatum).

11. “Frank Kiley” (composer: Peter Millrose [ASCAP]; from the musical ON WITH THE SHOW; sung by David Edwards).

12. “Carl's Song” (composer: Ned Paul Ginsburg [BMI/NYLA Music]; from the musical THEY CHOSE ME!; sung by Joshua Turchin with Talia Cutulle & Heeya Kim).

13. “My Best” (composer: Steven Silverstein [ASCAP]; based on an interview with the late actress May Muth; unused in WHATTAYABLIND?; sung by Deborah Tranelli).

14. “That's a Wrap” (composer: Paul Katz [ASCAP/Great Ears Music]; from the musical SLAY IT WITH MUSIC; intro: Michael Lavine; sung by Janet Aldrich).

15. “Junior” (composer: Larry Hochman [BMI/Larry Hochman Music]; sung by Klea Blackhurst).

16. “Elevator Man” (composer: Peter Millrose [ASCAP]; sung by Stuart Zagnit)..

17. “Léocadia” (composer: Gerald Jay Markoe [ASCAP/Astro Music]; arrangement: John Baxindine; from the musical ANOTHER TIME based on Jean Anoulih's LEOCADIA; sung by Sarah Rice).

18. “Christmas Every Day” (composer: Joseph Thalken [ASCAP]; sung by Megan Styrna & Sean McDermott).

19. “That She Could Write” (composer: Joseph Thalken [ASCAP]; sung by Deborah Jean Templin)

20. “Growing Up at the Algonquin” (composer: Ned Paul Ginsburg [BMI/NYLA Music]; sung by Michael Colby).

21. “Other Lives” [Reprise] (composer: Alex Rybeck [ASCAP/Riley Red Music]; sung by Lauren Baker, Talia Cutulle, Heeya Kim, Michael Lavine, Luke Naphat, Megan Styrna).

22. BONUS TRACK: “Christmas Every Day” (composer: Joseph Thalken [ASCAP]; sung by Megan Sytrna & Dan Hoy [who alternated with Sean McDermott]).