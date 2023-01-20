Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

One Year Lease Will Present Ellen McLaughlin's KISSING THE FLOOR

The production runs February 23 - March 12, 2023 for a limited engagement at Theatre Row.

Jan. 20, 2023  

One Year Lease Theater Company has announced the world premiere of Ellen McLaughlin's KISSING THE FLOOR, directed by Ianthe Demos, with movement direction by Natalie Lomonte, running Off-Broadway February 23 - March 12, 2023 in a limited engagement at Theatre Row (Theatre Four), located at 410 West 42 Street in New York City.

KISSING THE FLOOR is a radical retelling of the Antigone myth. Set in Depression Era America, the play investigates the relationships among a set of siblings, all survivors of their family's agonized, infamous legacy. Annie and her disturbed and disturbing brother, Paul, are knotted together by fate and a tortured love as their sister Izzy and their brother Eddie look on with dismay and all too much understanding. Can one extricate oneself from a terrible past? What do we owe those who share our blood, however tainted?

The cast features Grammy and Obie Award winner Rinde Eckert, Leon Ingulsrud, Christina Bennett Lind and Akyiaa Wilson.

The production team includes James Hunting (Set Design), Driscoll Otto (Lighting Design), Brendan Aanes (Sound Design), Kenisha Kelly (Costume Design), Vanessa Rebeil (Production Stage Manager), Nadja Leonhard-Hooper (Assistant Director), Melissa Sparks (Assistant Stage Manager) and Omri Bareket (Production Manager).

Previews begin February 23 for a February 25 opening. Performances are Wednesdays - Sundays at 7pm and Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $37.50 (standard) and $52.50 (premium). Running time is approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes. Purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219930®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Foneyearlease.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 212-714-2442. KISSING THE FLOOR contains sexually explicit material. Recommended for ages 17+.

One Year Lease Theater Company (OYL) believes in the power of creating theater, building community, honoring a chorus of diverse voices, questioning our past, and re-imagining our future. Founded in 2001, OYL is a professional theater company based in New York City with a one-of-a-kind Apprentice Program in northern Greece. OYL is an artistic fulcrum around which theater, education, training, and inspiration spins. Since their inception they have advocated for work that is collaborative and risk-taking.

One Year Lease's work has been critically acclaimed as "first rate young actors" (The New York Times), "theatrical witchcraft" (New York Magazine), "riveting theater" (NPR), "fiery and fantastical" (The Village Voice), "playfully poisonous" (Boston Globe), "a celebration of theatrical energy" (The Stage) and "a captivating, visceral spectacle" (Houstonia Magazine).

OYL has received a 2018 Drama Desk Nomination (Sound Design, Balls), 2016 Drama Desk Nomination (Original Score, please excuse my dear aunt sally), a 2016 Edinburgh Stage Award (Best Ensemble, please excuse my dear aunt sally), a 2017 Houston Theater Award for Best Sound (Balls), and 2017 Houston Theater Award Nominations for Best New Play, Best Set and Property Design (Balls). For info visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219930®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Foneyearlease.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland




