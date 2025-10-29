ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Extends Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Signature Theatre's Oratorio For Living Things, written by Heather Christian and directed by Lee Sunday Evans, has extended its run. Performances were originally set to run through November 16, and will now continue through November 23.

The cast includes Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jonathan Christopher, Carla Duren, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Jonny-James Kajoba, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ángel Lozada, Divya Maus, Ben Moss, Onyie Nwachukwu, and Dito Van Reigersberg.

Understudies are Major Curda, Laura Darrell, Elisa Galindez, and Jacob Ryan Smith, and musicians are Fraser Campbell, Jane Cardona, Clerida Eltimé, John Murchison, Odetta Hartman and Peter Wise.

In this music-theater piece, creator Heather Christian infuses a classical oratorio with a captivating blend of blues, gospel, jazz, and soul. Both otherworldly and achingly intimate, this immersive event delves into the intricacies of human memory alongside the powerful forces that shape the universe. Christian’s utterly singular work explores the origins of existence and our place within it.

Photo Credit: Bem Arons