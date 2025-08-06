Cast Set For Signature Theatre's ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Signature Theatre will present Oratorio For Living Things, written by Heather Christian and directed by Lee Sunday Evans. Performances will run September 30 - November 16.

The cast will include Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jonathan Christopher, Carla Duren, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Jonny-James Kajoba, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ángel Lozada, Divya Maus, Ben Moss, Onyie Nwachukwu, and Dito Van Reigersberg.

Understudies are Major Curda, Laura Darrell, Elisa Galindez, and Jacob Ryan Smith, and musicians are Fraser Campbell, Jane Cardona, Clerida Eltimé, John Murchison, Odetta Hartman and Peter Wise.

In this music-theater piece, creator Heather Christian infuses a classical oratorio with a captivating blend of blues, gospel, jazz, and soul. Both otherworldly and achingly intimate, this immersive event delves into the intricacies of human memory alongside the powerful forces that shape the universe. Christian’s utterly singular work explores the origins of existence and our place within it.

Staged by Obie Award-winning director Lee Sunday Evans and featuring a virtuosic company of singers and instrumentalists, ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS makes its highly anticipated return, celebrating our curiosity, wonder, and all we’re capable of becoming when in communion with each other.