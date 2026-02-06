Ned Van Zandt's LOST IN DEL VALLE To Open at Soho Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lost In Del Valle, the award-winning solo show written and performed by Ned Van Zandt and directed by Amir Arison, will have its New York premiere!

Following a celebrated run at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received the Derek Award for Best Overseas Production, Lost In Del Valle arrives in New York after being developed at The Orchard Project. Previews begin February 23, 2026 at SoHo Playhouse.

One-man theatrical hurricane Ned Van Zandt tells his tale of the drug-induced chaos of the Chelsea Hotel in the 1970’s – rubbing shoulders (and more) with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungeon, the wild parties in the LA music scene with his friend Chaka Khan, and the fluorescent glare of a Texas correctional facility. This genre-bending piece of dark comedy, directed by Amir Arison (The Blacklist, The Beast in Me), cannot be missed as Van Zandt takes you through his spiraling descent: sex, fame, addiction, and ultimately…redemption.