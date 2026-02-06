Listen: 'To Be Remembered' From THE (DISASTER) MARATHON OF 1904 Musical

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new original song from the upcoming musical The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904 has been released. "To Be Remembered," performed by Blake Roman as Frederick Lorz, one of the runners at the center of the infamous 1904 Olympic Marathon, is now available to stream worldwide, with an accompanying music video released on YouTube.

Check it out below:

Featuring music and lyrics by Jacob Ryan Smith & Daniel Mertzlufft (Smith & Mertzlufft) and a book by Tyler Joseph Ellis, The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904 is a one-act comedy inspired by the real-life Olympic event widely considered one of the most disastrous athletic competitions in history.

"To Be Remembered" poses the central questions at the heart of the show: what does it mean to be remembered, and what is the true importance of legacy? "This song lives at the intersection of comedy and sincerity," say writers Smith & Mertzlufft. "It's about wanting your life to mean something, even if the world remembers you for all the wrong reasons."

The track is performed by Blake Roman, with additional vocals by Katy Geraghty, Aaron Robinson, Kay Sibal, Cameron Sirian, and Chani Wereley. Music production and orchestrations are by August Eriksmoen, with videography and editing by Rebecca J. Michelson. The song was recorded at Artist House, with recording engineering by Dan MacDonald, and features cover art designed by Jess Siswick.

The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904 was the winner of the Broadway Shark Tank at Open Jar Studios and is a recipient of the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove Retreat at Goodspeed Musicals, where the creative team will continue development next week.

Development support for The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904 was also provided by the New Musicals Lab at Christopher Newport University.

About The Authors

Smith & Mertzlufft (Jacob Ryan Smith and Daniel Mertzlufft) are a New York City-based songwriting duo best known for their viral hit "In My Head", performed by Andrew Barth Feldman and Joe Serafini. The song was followed up with further collaborations, including "Reading Too Much Into You" with Bradley Riches and "Do You Remember" with Lorna Courtney.

Most recently, the duo wrote the music and lyrics for The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904, a new musical comedy with a book by Tyler Joseph Ellis. They wrote music and lyrics for a musical adaptation of Grumpy Monkey, which saw a sold-out run at Pasadena Playhouse.

​Outside of their work together, both artists pursue individual projects. Smith is known for his original musical Like Father; Painless: The Opioid Musical, a touring musical collaboration between The University of Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; and Shelter Me, a large scale chorale oratorio commissioned by the Dallas Street Choir.

Mertzlufft is recognized for his work on The Thanksgiving Musical on The Late Late Show with James Corden, for launching the viral Ratatouille musical movement on TikTok, and for serving as Music Supervisor, composer, and arranger of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. He also wrote the music for Dot and the Kangaroo JR, commissioned by MTI Australasia and iTheatrics.

Tyler Joseph Ellis (book) is an actor, writer, and content creator based in New York City. He just spent a year on the SHUCKED national tour as Storyteller 2. In addition to his comedy videos on Instagram and TikTok, he's also appeared on such television shows as The Sex Lives of College Girls and That '90s Show, and various short films, including CO-STAR, which he wrote and starred in. He is a graduate of the USC School of Dramatic Arts.