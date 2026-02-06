Avantika, Peter Gallagher, Constance Wu Cast in A BOLD STROKE FOR A HUSBAND Reading

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Acting Company has announced the cast for the reading of A BOLD STROKE FOR A HUSBAND.

The cast for A BOLD STROKE FOR A HUSBAND features The Acting Company alumni Daniel Pearce (Broadway's Othello, Machinal, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Joshua David Robinson (Broadway's The Minutes, Disney, Jr.'s “Robogobo,” Off-Broadway's Arden of Faversham (Red Bull)), with Avantika (Movie musical Mean Girls, HBO Max's “The Sex Lives Of College Girls”), Ugo Chukwu (Lunch Bunch (PlayCO/Clubbed Thumb), Give Me Carmelita Tropicana! (Soho Rep), What To Send Up When It Goes Down (Movement Theater/Playwrights Horizons)), Carson Elrod (Broadway's Peter and The Starcatcher, Reckless, Noises Off), Peter Gallagher (Broadway's Left On Tenth, Guys and Dolls (Drama Desk nomination), Long Day's Journey Into Night ( Tony Award Nomination)), Dave Quay (antigone (this play I read in high school) (the Public), Heir Apparent (CSC), AppleTV+'s “Your Friends and Neighbors), Jamie Ann Romero (Broadway's The Cottage, This World of Tomorrow (The Shed); Hold On To Me Darling (Lucille Lortel)), Nicole Villamil (Queens (MTC), Romeo and Juliet (A.R.T), Merry Me (New York Theater Workshop)), Amelia Workman (Broadway's American Son, The Antiquities (Playwrights Horizons/The Goodman), Showtime's “American Rust”), and Constance Wu (acclaimed feature films Hustlers, Crazy Rich Asians (Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations), ABC's “Fresh Off the Boat”).

Hannah Cowley's play is filled with the hilarious struggles of five women striving to find their happy endings amidst the chaos and absurdity of the Age of Enlightenment. In partnership with Expand the Canon, The Acting Company is excited to introduce a wider audience to one of the most popular playwrights of the 1700s.

Tickets are available now ranging in price from $45-$75. Visit https://theactingcompany.org/reading-series or call 212-258-3111 to learn more and reserve seats.

Each season, The Acting Company hosts a series of staged readings. A mixture of new texts, classics of the canon, and forgotten favorites, these readings are a showcase of The Acting Company's alumni and a chance to explore other works by playwrights and directors featured in the company's National Tours. The Acting Company gratefully recognizes the generous supporters of The Louanna O. Carlin and John McDonald Reading Series.