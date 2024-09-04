New York Theatre Barn's Awards Night will Honor Lynne Shankel, Nicole LaFountaine, Maria Torres, and Harmony Harris

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Theatre Barn will honor four women who have made an impact on the company’s 17-year history at 7PM on October 7th, 2024 at Gotham Comedy Club (208 West 23rd Street).

The company will honor writer/orchestrator Lynne Shankel (Allegiance, Altar Boyz) with the Impact Award, Tony nominated producer Nicole LaFountaine (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) with the Meritorious Service Award, director/choreographer Maria Torres (On Your Feet!) with the Choreography Mentor Award, and multi-hyphenate artist Harmony Harris (Table 17) with the Emerging Artist Award. New York Theatre Barn has lifted up Shankel’s musicals Postcard American Town, HoT and Perpetual Sunshine and Ghost Girls, collaborates with LaFountaine on the company’s summer residency on Fire Island - Barn on Fire, curates and produces the company’s New Works Series with Harris, and receives ongoing and invaluable mentorship from Torres.

The awards will be presented by director Richard Israel, writer Georgia Stitt, actor Dwayne Washington, and New York Theatre Barn’s Choreography Lab Director Avital Asuleen, with performances from Ximone Rose (Lempicka, Into the Woods), Martin Storrow (King of Pangea), Chafik Jay (Mad Hatter), and Dwyane Washington (That Parenting Musical, Mad Hatter).

Ticket packages range from VIP Seats ($150), General Admission ($75), and the Virtual Livestream ($20). Reserve your tickets today on TicketSpice. All proceeds from the Awards Night will benefit all of New York Theatre Barn’s programs and its mission of incubating original culture shifting musicals.For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn’s website at www.nytheatrebarn.org.

