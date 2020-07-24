New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals by Joey Contreras, Zoe Sarnak and More

New York Theatre Barn Will be Hosting a Free Live Stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at 7PM EDT

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals A Crossing and Forget Me Not. The 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the creators of the new musicals.

Created in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, the new musical A Crossing has a book by Mark St.Germain (Freud's Last Session). music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (Secret Soldiers), and is directed and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse (NBC's Smash, On the Town). Pulsing with energy and emotional intensity, this story about a group of migrants crossing the southern border is raw, visceral and electrifying - demonstrating the personal impact of crossing an "invisible line. This new dance musical ingeniously combines compelling lyrics, athletic choreography and elements of Mexican folk music to tell a remarkable tale of courage, fear and struggle. Featuring live performances performed remotely by Ashley Perez Flanagan (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, In The Green) and Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying).

Loosely inspired by the 1970s Exploding Whale and the Long Island Serial Killer, Forget Me Not is an original musical with book and lyrics by Kate Thomas, and music by Joey Contreras. Unsolved murders, tender relationships, and a media frenzy lead to an explosive reveal that makes us wonder what we would do to keep from being forgotten. Featuring live performances performed remotely by Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music), Jacob Dickey (Aladdin, Emojiland), Amanda Lopez, Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid) and Michael Williams.

A Crossing was commissioned by Barrington Stage Company and will be produced in its 2021 season. Forget Me Not has been developed with Open Jar Institute, NYU Tisch, and The Dare Tactic.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. The company will be giving 50% of its donations this week to Campaign Zero, a comprehensive platform of research-based policy solutions to end police brutality in America.

For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

