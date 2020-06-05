New York Theatre Barn Will Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals TEETH and MAYA

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Teeth and Māyā . The 40-minute presentation will also feature the creators of the new musicals. Beginning next week, the company will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights. The charity on June 10th will be the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund.

Based on the film by Mitchell Lichtenstein, Teeth has book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and book and music by award-winning writer Anna K. Jacobs (Pop!, Echo). Adapted from the 2007 Sundance Award-winning indie horror film by Mitchell Lichtenstein, Teeth tells the story of Dawn O'Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen with a powerful secret: she has teeth in her vagina. When the men in Dawn's life try to exploit her, she is forced to choose between survival or destruction. The writers will present two songs from the show performed remotely by Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power, Mamma Mia!) and Eric William Morris (King Kong, Mamma Mia!).

The new musical Māyā has a book and music by Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound) and book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels. Told with contemporary language and a score that fuses Western pop and Indian classical music, Māyā Maya follows the Salt March in 1930 India and puts into question how a privileged individual can contribute to an independence movement. The writers and the show's director Arpita Mukherjee (Artistic Director, Hypokrit Theatre Company) will present two songs performed remotely by Lucille Lortel Award winner Kuhoo Verma (Octet) and Kimberly Chatterjee (Life Sucks).

Teeth was featured in NAMT's 31st Annual Festival of New Musicals in 2019 and was presented at the O'Neill National Music Theater Conference, 54 Below, Sundance Institute, Musical Theatre Factory, and was developed through the Ars Nova Uncharted program. Māyā was originally conceived at the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at New York University, and was developed at Live & In Color (Artistic Director, Devanand Jenki), Pace New Musicals and Hypokrit Theatre Company.

The 40-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

