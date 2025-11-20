New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' H.M.S. PINAFORE Will Return in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players'(NYGASP) 51st Season will continue January 10-18, 2026 with the mounting of a Gilbert & Sullivan staple, H.M.S. Pinafore; or, The Lass That Loved a Sailor at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues).

"I always voted at my party's call and I never thought of thinking for myself at all." This line sounds like something out of last week's Washington Post, but no, it's front and center in a satirical patter song from the Gilbert & Sullivan classic H.M.S. Pinafore - proving once again how relevant this timeless send-up of personal and institutional excess remains. All Gilbert & Sullivan works make us laugh at ourselves in entertaining, endearing, and relatable fashion, but none more succinctly than H.M.S. Pinafore.

As the first rollicking hit of the G&S collaboration, H.M.S. Pinafore charted a new course for modern musical theater and its lampooning of overblown nationalism, party politics, class distinction, and classic melodrama still rings true, while Sullivan's quasi nautical score is equally clever at parodying the classics.

Newly appointed Artistic Director James Mills says: “I'm thrilled to return to the iconic patter role of Sir Joseph Porter KCB in this beloved production. H.M.S. Pinafore is perfect for the whole family, and I encourage everyone to bring their sisters, cousins and aunts (and grandchildren) to see this classic.”

The cast also includes David Auxier as Captain Corcoran who's "never, never sick at sea," soprano Michelle Seipel as his beautiful but conflicted daughter Josephine, Angela Christine Smith as the "plump and pleasing" peddler lady Little Buttercup, Cameron Smith as romantic and noble sailor Ralph Rackstraw, Victoria Devany as the annoying leader of Sir Joseph's "sisters and his cousins and his aunts," Matthew Wages as the voice of the ugly truth, seaman Dick Deadeye, David Wannen as the stalwart Boatswain Bill Bobstay, and Quinto Ott as the ship's Carpenter.

The ensemble of Sailors and First Lord's Sisters, Cousins and Aunts include: Sam Balzac, Caitlin Borek, Louis Brogna, Michael J. Connolly, Hannah Eakin, Katie Hall, Sarah Hutchison, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera, Sabrina Lopez, John Charles McLaughlin, Jack F. Murphy, Logan Pitts, Laura Sudduth, and Tyler Tejada.



The production is directed by Artistic Director James Mills. Joseph Rubin serves as Musical Director & Conductor and will share the podium with Guest Conductor, NYGASP Founder & Artistic Director Emeritus Albert Bergeret. David Auxier is Co-Director and Choreographer with Scenic Design by Albère, Costume Design by Gail Wofford and Lighting Design by Benjamin Weill.