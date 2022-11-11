New World Stages Announces A SHERLOCK CAROL Holiday Engagement

A Sherlock Carol, a holiday production by Mark Shanahan, returns to New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a six-week limited holiday engagement. Previews begin Monday, November 21, 2022, with opening night on Monday, November 28, 2022, and the final performance on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, The Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future.

Cast: Drew McVety (Billy Elliot, Spamalot) as Sherlock, Allen Gilmore (The School for Scandal, Yale Rep's Choir Boy) as Scrooge, Joanna Carpenter (Actors Theater of Louisville's A Christmas Carol, Sunfish) as Emma Wiggins and others, Dan Domingues (The Tempest, Wild Goose Dreams) as Crachit and others, Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz, It's Only a Play) as The Countess and others, Mark Price (Mary Poppins, Chicago) as Dr. Watson and others, and understudies Joe Delafield (Tartuffe, Fashions for Men), Alexandra Kopko (Peter and the Starcatcher, A Nantucket Christmas Carol), and Byron St. Cyr (My Fair Lady national tour, Miss Saigon national tour).

Creative team: Written and directed by Mark Shanahan (The Dingdong, A Merry Little Christmas Carol; NPR's Ghost Light Series), resident director is Jen Waldman (Wicked, Titanic), scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (School of Rock, In the Heights), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Take Me Out, Anastasia), lighting design by Obie Award-winner Rui Rita (Skeleton Crew, Velocity of Autumn), original music & sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (The Elephant Man, The Trip to Bountiful), and hair & wig design by Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud).

Previews begin Monday, November 21, 2022, opening night is Monday, November 28, 2022, and the final performance is on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Regular performances will be Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm & 7pm.

Visit ASherlockCarol.com for a complete preview performance and holiday performance schedules.

Tickets are $49-129, and are on sale now through Telecharge.com, by calling (212) 239-6200, or by visiting the box office at New World Stages.