New Musicals STARRY and SEASONS Will Headline New York Theatre Barn's New Work Series

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its award-winning New Works Series on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 7PM EST, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Starry and Seasons. The live 1-hour presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

Starry, with book and lyrics by Kelly Lynne D'Angelo and music and lyrics by Matt Dahan, tells the story of brothers Theo and Vincent van Gogh. Inspired by thousands of letters and told with a riveting contemporary pop-rock score, the iconic painter and his brother embark on a journey together to find the power of expression. Featuring performances by co-writers Kelly Lynne D'Angelo and Matt Dahan.

Seasons, the new musical song cycle by Tyler Tafolla, is about six friends who go through the milestone moments and seasons of their lives over the span of six years. The story is told through the eyes of Max who so desperately tries to keep his small family of six friends together. He discovers that life doesn't always work out the way we plan it, and that friends drift apart. Max and his friends come of age as they find out why the seasons must change. Featuring performances by Megan Kuramoto-Monroe and writer Tyler Tafolla

Starry has been developed with Edinburgh Fringe Festival, She LA Arts Theatre Festival, and LA's Rockwell Table & Stage. In 2020, a highly anticipated concept album of Starry was released and has since garnered over 4 million unique listens and streams on Spotify and Apple Music. Seasons has been developed at Rockwell Table & Stage and a concept album was released in October 2020.

The 1-hour presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. Now in its 14th season, the New Works Series has received support in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.