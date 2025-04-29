New Family Musical IN BETWEEN Will Have New York Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everblue Arts will host a workshop of In BeTween, a new musical for young audiences about fitting in, standing out, and everything in between. The workshop will conclude with a by-invitation-only presentation in New York next month.

The original musical, with book and lyrics by Julia Gannon and music by Fernanda Douglas, follows a group of theatre kids anxiously waiting for the annual musical's cast list to be posted. When they discover the director is running an hour late, tension rises, and their individual stories unfold. In BeTween is a love letter to those kids stuck in the middle.

The cast includes Cordelia Cornell, Stella Falcone, Gigi Grace, Jordan Greenberg, Jake Hamilton, Emmalyn Koch, Samantha Kotok, Diego Lucano, Lena Josephine Morano, Ella Reichbach, Jonathan Ronen, and Audrey Simone Winters. The workshop is produced by Dorothy Savage (for Everblue Arts) and Rance Wright, with direction by Joe Barros, music direction by Zephyr Olson, casting by Alison Franck, and Olivia J. Vaughn is the stage manager.

Gannon & Douglas have been working together as a writing duo since meeting at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop in 2019. Together, they have debuted several original musicals for Brooklyn Children's Theatre and have been featured writers at the TYA/USA Conference for the past two years. They are currently working on a commissioned musical, The Fairy Goddaughter, for Nashville Children's Theatre, as well as continuing to develop In BeTween for the New York stage. To learn more about the show, please contact: gannonanddouglas@gmail.com.

