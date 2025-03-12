Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and More to Join Upcoming 92NY Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



92NY has revealed upcoming programming featuring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, Max Mutchnick & David Kohan. See full details about the upcoming events here!

Collective by 92NY | HULU’s MID-CENTURY MODERN

***In Person***

Advance Screening and Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, Max Mutchnick, and David Kohan in Conversation

Thu, Mar 27, 8 pm, from $45

NOTE: Online tickets are for the Talk only and do not include the screening. Talk begins at approximately 8 pm.

Before Mid-Century Modern hits Hulu, join us for an exclusive screening of two episodes, followed by a conversation with the stars and creative team behind this sharp, stylish, and laugh-out-loud new comedy. From Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, with executive producer Ryan Murphy, Mid-Century Modern follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who shake up their golden years by moving in together in Palm Springs. With a cast led by the incomparable Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham, and featuring the late, legendary Linda Lavin, the series blends razor-sharp wit with heart and a touch of fabulousness. Join us for the inside scoop from the people bringing this show to life and an unforgettable evening of comedy, camaraderie, and camp.

APPLE TV+’s YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS: ADVANCE SCREENING WITH EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND STAR Jon Hamm IN CONVERSATION

***In Person & Online***

Sun, Apr 6, 7:30 pm, from $40

NOTE: Online tickets are for the Talk only and do not include the screening. Talk begins at approximately 8:30 pm.

Join Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm for a special advance episode screening of his new Apple TV+ series, Your Friends & Neighbors, followed by a conversation. One of the buzziest new shows of the season, Your Friends & Neighbors follows Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager who was recently fired in disgrace and is still grappling with his recent divorce. He resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Vestment Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined. The series stars Hamm alongside Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan. Following a special advance episode screening, don’t miss Hamm in a conversation about the making of the show — creating his magnetic new character with executive producer Jonathan Tropper, taking the helm of a new series for the first time since Mad Men, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

Previously Announced



Collective by 92NY | NETFLIX’s SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST: SCREENING AND Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith AND PEPPERMINT IN CONVERSATION

***In Person & Online***

Mon, Mar 31, 7 pm, from $20

Acclaimed comedian Michelle Buteau joins us with the cast of her hit Netflix series, co-created by Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Survival of the Thickest, for a special episode screening from the show’s new season, followed by a conversation. Inspired by Buteau’s own life and her bestselling essay collection, Survival of the Thickest follows the adventures of Mavis Beaumont (played with heart and effortless charm by Buteau) in search of love and on a mission to love herself while balancing her career as a stylist on the rise. A hilarious ode to chosen family, body positivity, surviving and thriving, Survival of the Thickest is beloved by both audiences and critics. Following a special episode screening, hear Buteau, Bell, Smith, and Peppermint discuss the making of the second season — what’s new in the lives of Mavis and her friends, how Buteau and the cast created their indelible characters, making comedy that’s as tender as it is hilarious, stories from the set, and more.



Comments