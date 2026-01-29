Natalia 'Saw Lady' Paruz and Heather Carlucci to Join KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Summoners Ensemble Theatre has added “Saw Lady” Natalia Paruz to this year’s strictly limited 12-performance engagement of Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe featuring John Kevin Jones.

Prior to each show at the Merchant’s House Museum (29 E. 4th Street, Manhattan), Paruz will enchant audiences with performances on the unique carpenter’s saw instrument (also known as the musical saw or singing saw). Paruz will also appear during four pre-show “Raise a Glass to Edgar” receptions held on select dates.

Additionally, medium Heather Carlucci will appear after both Sunday performances of Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe, giving in-person psychic readings for interested audience members to observe.

John Kevin Jones performs Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe, which debuted to great acclaim in 2018, for 12 performances only March 25 – April 6. This year marks the spooky solo show’s fourth installment at the Merchant’s House Museum, named “Manhattan’s most haunted house” by The New York Times. The show includes Poe’s most famous poem, “The Raven,” which was first printed in the New York Evening Mirror on January 29, 1845.